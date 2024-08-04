Eddie Jordan hit with claim that Adrian Newey’s Ferrari option has closed

Eddie Jordan has responded to the suggestion that Adrian Newey’s route into Ferrari has shut.

F1 stalwart Jordan surprisingly emerged as the manager of Newey, when his next destination became the source of intrigue.

Newey will leave his job as chief technical officer at Red Bull in the early part of next year, creating a buzz about which team could benefit from his expertise next.

“Do you think they are missing Newey? For obvious reasons, I am not going to answer that,” Jordan said on his Formula For Success podcast.

David Coulthard responded: “I don’t think the more competitive field is down to Adrian saying, a few races ago, that next year he will leave the team.

“It’s ridiculous to imagine. It’s not a share price. When the founder of Apple died the share price dropped even though they had an incredible stream of products that had just been launched.

“The stock market is a lot about emotion. Race car performance is about what you’ve delivered, what you’ve physically manufactured.

“The idea that Adrian has decided his long-term future isn’t with Red Bull is as fanciful as when you eventually get off the fence, and reveal where you’ve been able to barter the best deal!

“We are waiting for the announcement.

“When you eventually announce he’s going to Aston Martin, do we suddenly think their performance will gain half-a-second just because of an announcement?

“Of course not. He’s got to then start the long journey of getting to know the team of people, getting to know the facilities, bringing his vision forward.

“That can take years. It took five or four years at Red Bull for that success to come.”

Jordan responded to the claim about Aston Martin: “You have made a statement about where you think Adrian may or may not be going.

“I would say to you: one, I cannot believe that what you said is currently in a situation where you can justifiably call it a fact.”

Coulthard said: “Well, he’s not going to Ferrari.”

Jordan: “Why do you say that? I need to know.”

Coulthard: “Because a very senior source has said no. He’s not going to McLaren unless it’s linked to road cars.

“Why would you bring Adrian into something that is working now? McLaren have found a trend of development.”

Jordan: “What you’ve just said is extremely fanciful. If you remember the things I’ve come out with, and Adrian has come out with…

“It’s still in the melting pot. What you’ve just said is inaccurate and fanciful.”

Coulthard asked: “Where is he going then?”

Jordan answered: “Why am I going to tell you? I have to tell you that the reason why no-one will know is: it’s the summer period, he went to Goodwood with the RB17, he’s still working with Red Bull.

“There’s an argument to say Red Bull should approach him and ask if he’d come back again! But I think it’s far too late.

“The reality is that Adrian is spending downtime. He has spent every year of his life, night and day, since 19. He’s now mid-60s. He is having fun, his daughter got married, he’s doing other things that he’s never been able to do before.”

Ferrari denied to Crash.net a recent suggestion from Italian media that they were involved in a negotiation with Newey which ended due to his salary request.

His ability to start work at a new team next year will give him enough time to impact their 2026 car.

Newey’s future employers will, therefore, dream that he can provide them with the impetus to lead from the front when the new F1 regulations begin.