F1’s most underrated driver responds to “signed too early” accusation

Nico Hulkenberg has rejected claims that he signed too hastily for Audi, when better options might have become available.

German powerhouse manufacturer Audi will enter Formula 1 in 2026 when the new regulations come into effect.

Next season they will continue running as Sauber but have recruited Hulkenberg from Haas on a multi-year deal. He will become the German face of Audi’s F1 project.

He has been labelled "one of the most underrated drivers" by Natalie Pinkham.

Hulkenberg had been accused of signing “too early” by F1 Nation podcast host Tom Clarkson, due to his impressive form this season and the other vacant cars at his disposal.

Hulkenberg responded, telling Sky Sports: “I don’t think so. I don’t see an opportunity anywhere in the top four teams for me.

“My mind and my conscious is calm and clear.”

Audi, however, are putting together a new project. While their ambition may be astronomical, they cannot point to evidence of their F1 prowess yet.

Hulkenberg admitted: “Every team always promises you blue sky! We are doing this, and doing that…

“But obviously Audi is a pretty powerful and big brand in the world.

“I know how seriously they are taking it, what they are investing and doing to make sure they are competitive, and are a success.

“On top of that, the 2026 rule change offers a really good opportunity for a new manufacturer to come in.

“It is a reset with the resources, the manpower, the budget and the power of the brand. It is an exciting project for me and my career.”

Sauber, this season with Valtteri Bottas and Guanyu Zhou as their drivers, have scored zero points in 14 rounds. Both drivers are rooted to the bottom of the F1 standings.

Hulkenberg reacted: “I didn’t say it would come for free, or it is guaranteed. There is a long road, no doubt about it.

“With Audi, the ambition and pressure is very high. It always is, when you race for a manufacturer.

“I’m not worried. But I know - and they know - that they need to improve the package.”

Hulkenberg, 36, has caught the eye both on Saturdays and Sundays this season driving a Haas.

Haas finished bottom of the constructors' championship last season yet Hulkenberg has scored points on five occasions.

He has been the driving force in bringing Haas up to seventh in the constructors’.

“We were ready when the top teams, the top cars, were struggling and had issues,” Hulkenberg said. “We were there to pick up the pieces. For us, that’s big.

“Last year, there was quite a bit of change on the technical side. Some people left the team, there was a reshuffling. Then when Ayao joined the team he made tweaks.

“It was bottled up before but it freed up people in certain departments. It seems they work more efficiently with higher quality.”

Yet, one black mark remains against his name.

His 217 F1 grand prix starts is the record amount for a driver who has never been on the podium.

How much does that play on Hulkenberg’s mind?

“Zero,” he laughed. “There is this stat. But there are also facts, like Audi committed to me - a non-grand prix winner - over grands prix winners that were available at the time.

“Stats are always there but they don’t give you the truth.”

He has secured arguably the biggest move of his length career having missed out as a full-time driver for two F1 seasons in 2020 and 2021.

Haas rescued his career and he is returning the favour now.

“It is quite the fairytale story,” Hulkenberg said.

“In 2019 I was tired of F1 and I wanted the break. It was a conscious decision to step away and I was enjoying life away from the motorsport world.

“Slowly, slowly it crept back into me that I’m done yet, and there was unfinished business.

“That time was valuable to me. It is a hell of a motorsport story and a comeback you could not have expected…”