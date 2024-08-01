Liberty Media ‘intervened’ in Red Bull’s Sergio Perez decision as wild theory emerges

F1 owners Liberty Media reportedly asked Red Bull to reconsider dropping Sergio Perez mid-season amid fears of a drop in revenue at the Mexico City Grand Prix.

According to F1-Insider, Liberty Media “asked Red Bull” to keep Perez alongside Max Verstappen to ensure the Mexico City GP in October remains popular.

They claim: “What was leaked behind the scenes: Formula 1 rights holder Liberty Media asked Red Bull to reconsider Perez’s dismissal.

“Without the popular hero Perez, they feared an extreme drop in revenue at the Mexican GP on 27 October.”

Red Bull were seriously considering dropping Perez for the second half of the season following a horrid run of form.

Perez’s lack of points means Red Bull’s position at the top of the F1 constructors’ championship is under threat.

They sit just 42 points clear of McLaren ahead of the Dutch Grand Prix later this month.

However, Perez’s form is secure for now, despite trailing Verstappen by 142 points.

“Checo remains a Red Bull Racing driver, despite all the speculation of late,” Horner said in a statement.

“We’re looking forward to seeing him perform at circuits where he’s done well before, after the summer break.”

Perez remaining at Red Bull also means Daniel Ricciardo and Yuki Tsunoda remain RB drivers.



Ricciardo was thought to be the favourite at RB to get a promotion in place of Perez.

This also has a knock-on effect on Liam Lawson, who will remain on the sidelines as Red Bull’s third driver.

Perez’s longer term future with Red Bull is not secure though as Helmut Marko has teased “the cards will be reshuffled again” in 2025.