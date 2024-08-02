Angela Cullen details her surprise return to motorsport after Lewis Hamilton F1 split

Angela Cullen talks about her new role in IndyCar having left F1 at the start of 2023.

Angela Cullen with Lewis Hamilton
Angela Cullen has admitted she never thought a return to motorsport was on the cards when she split with Lewis Hamilton last year.

Cullen was a key figure in Hamilton’s inner-circle, acting as his physiotherapist.

She was often seen by the side of Hamilton during race weekends as part of the seven-time world champion’s support team.

However, they parted ways during the early phase of the 2023 F1 season.

Since then, Cullen has been seen in the IndyCar paddock, working with fellow Kiwi Marcus Armstrong.

In an interview on IndyCar’s official YouTube channel, Cullen shed light on her new venture post-F1.

“When I left Formula 1, I thought I was moving away from motorsport,” she said. “I was retired actually, so I took a year off last year and then I connected with Marcus Armstrong and I just started working with him on mental skills and things in the background.

“We have very similar values. we're very driven, we're very competitive, and I was really excited when I met him that he was that same way.

“So that's how we connected and and he said ‘Do you want to come to a race' and I was like ‘Oh yeah, I'd love to'.”

IndyCar is America’s top tier motorsport series - and has a number of ex-F1 stars competing in it such as Romain Grosjean and Marcus Ericsson.

Cullen loves being part of the IndyCar paddock - and hasn’t left it since first getting involved with Armstrong.

“IndyCar just hit me,” she added. “It is so much fun. Therma; actually had no fans, which was incredible, and I still just fell in love with it.

“The racing is incredible, the drivers are incredible, I was overwhelmed by the expertise of everyone in the paddock – so I arrived and I haven't left.”

