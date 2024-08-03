Salary theory touted in Carlos Sainz v Alex Albon “No 1 driver” debate

Suggestion that Williams competed with Audi financially to land Carlos Sainz

Carlos Sainz
Carlos Sainz

The respective salaries of Carlos Sainz and Alex Albon could be a factor at Williams next season, it has been touted.

Williams have completed a huge deal to attract outgoing Ferrari driver Sainz to their team for the next two years at least.

He will partner with Albon in an exciting-looking duo - but will either be given the ‘No 1 driver’ status by team boss James Vowles?

“I don’t think there will necessarily be a No1 driver,” Bernie Collins said on the Sky F1 podcast.

“It’ll be whoever is scoring the most points gets the most opportunity.”

But Craig Slater responded: “Sainz will surely be paid a lot more than Albon?

“I gather that the terms Williams were able to pay him were comparable to the big-money Audi deal.

“It’s an interesting aside at any sports team when that is the case. You often get footballers insisting they are the highest-paid player on the team. It’s pure ego and priority in their mind that they are the favoured one.

“They won’t overtly favour Sainz. But [Sainz and Albon] have come to the team in a different dynamic.

“Carlos has come in as unlucky to be left out at Ferrari, and still winning races.

“Williams have helped Albon fantastically revitalise his career.

“It’s an interesting dynamic. They aren’t equal in terms of what they’re being paid. That’s often a marker.”

Sainz was ousted at Ferrari by the 2025 blockbuster arrival of Lewis Hamilton.

But, even amid Red Bull’s domination of F1, Ferrari’s Sainz won last year’s Singapore Grand Prix and the Australian Grand Prix at the start of this season.

The addition of a multi-time grand prix winner is a major addition to the ever-improving Williams, and a blow to Sauber/Audi and Alpine who also chased Sainz.

