McLaren boss reacts to “driver challenges” faced by Red Bull

Zak Brown is glad not to be facing the difficulties that Red Bull are dealing with, with Sergio Perez.

A major judgement from Red Bull means they will keep faith with the under-performing Perez in the second half of the season.

By contrast, Red Bull’s rivals McLaren have a duo of high-achievers in Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri.

“It’s a tricky one,” McLaren CEO told Sky Sports about Red Bull’s decision to keep Perez.

“They’ve found themselves in a situation where they’ve got two teams and a young driver programme.

“They’ve found themselves in a situation where one driver is leading the championship and another that is seventh. He’s a great driver, he has won races. We all know he’s capable of winning at any point.

“He seems to have an issue at the moment. I don’t know all that’s going on there.

“It’s for them to sort out. I’m happy that I don’t have driver challenges…”

Both of McLaren’s drivers have become grand prix winners this season, Norris in Miami and Piastri in Hungary.

Along with Mercedes, they are the nearest challengers to Red Bull whose lead at the summit of the constructors’ championship is under threat.

Brown plans for McLaren to be among the favourites for both titles in 2025: “That’s our plan.

“That being said, we know how quickly this sport moves.

“We have upgrades coming but so do our competitors. I see no reason why we can’t be at the front in every race.”

He summed up McLaren’s brilliant year to date: “It’s certainly a nice feeling. The drivers, team, everyone has done a wonderful job.

“Ten podiums in a row is pretty awesome. To be competing for the drivers’ and manufacturers’ championship at the summer break is cool.

“There’s a lot of work to do because the top four teams? One day they’re first, then fourth, then second…

“I am very happy with everything that’s been accomplished at McLaren.”

Norris is second in the drivers’ championship, 78 points from Max Verstappen at the top. McLaren are third in the constructors’, 64 points behind leaders Red Bull.

“They are both priorities,” Brown insisted. “To win the constructors’ we need both of our drivers to be as high up as possible.”

The only blip for McLaren came amid Piastri’s first F1 grand prix win.

It arrived after a team orders flare-up where Norris - after several laps of tension - allowed his teammate to pass.

The bigger picture is that both Norris and Piastri have become winners this year.

“To have both drivers having won races… they always drive for the team, they are fantastic,” Brown said.

“In 2021 we finished first and second, Lando close to Daniel. We are always racing as a team and our drivers are our secret weapon.”

He added: “Ten podiums in a row isn’t too bad. Second in the drivers’ championship with both drivers having won.

“That said, we’re not perfect. We have made errors over the course of the season. We’ll learn from those and improve.”