McLaren “confused” as Lando Norris warned about “No1” driver status

Oscar Piastri could soon overtake Lando Norris as McLaren’s top driver, Eddie Jordan says.

McLaren officially do not recognise a No1 or No2 driver - but both Norris and Piastri have delivered grand prix victories this season.

Norris’ first win in Miami came before Piastri’s maiden victory in Hungary.

Piastri then caught the eye in Belgium, finishing behind the disqualified George Russell and eventual winner Lewis Hamilton.

“It was the fight at the beginning, and the way that Piastri caught with with the two Mercedes,” ex-F1 team boss Jordan told the Formula For Success podcast.

“Toto must be thinking to himself ‘we have got to counteract what’s going on here with McLaren because they look incredibly strong with two brilliant drivers’.

“Those two, in tandem, with fight each other, fighting for grid positions and for race results… it’s great for punters but a hell of a ride for the team.

“They are completely confused. Is Lando No1 in that team? I said without any question, yes. And I’d still say that today, if you asked me.

“But give me a couple more races and we might have to adjust that.”

David Coulthard replied: “It’s a good problem for McLaren to have, with two top drivers pushing each other.”

The peace at McLaren was threatened in Hungary when Norris needed several nervy laps before finally complying with team orders to let his teammate through.

Red Bull boss Christian Horner disputed McLaren’s call to aid Piastri’s victory.

"Lando is the experienced driver and the No1 driver, I assume,” he told Sky Sports.

He added: "If this championship is lost by seven points at the end of the year, every point counts.

“Different teams go racing in a different way. But Lando is the closest challenger and you have to put your eggs in one basket, at some point."

But McLaren have resisted any temptation to name Norris as their official priority.

CEO Zak Brown summarised their outstanding season so far: “Ten podiums in a row isn’t too bad. Second in the drivers’ championship with both drivers having won.

“That said, we’re not perfect. We have made errors over the course of the season. We’ll learn from those and improve.”