Helmut Marko addresses wild Liberty Media theory over Sergio Perez decision

Helmut Marko has batted away suggestions Liberty Media were involved in Red Bull's decision to keep Sergio Perez.

Helmut Marko with Sergio Perez
Helmut Marko has dismissed suggestions F1 owners Liberty Media intervened to ensure Sergio Perez would remain at Red Bull and thus be driving at his home race in Mexico.

Last Monday, Red Bull’s hierarchy met following the Belgian Grand Prix to discuss Perez’s future.

Perez’s poor form, scoring just 28 points in the last eight races, has left Red Bull vulnerable in the constructors’ championship to McLaren.

As a result, Red Bull were seriously considering replacing Perez with Daniel Ricciardo or Liam Lawson.

However, Christian Horner confirmed Perez will remain in the car as he looks to bounce back at tracks he’s traditionally performed well on (Azerbaijan, Singapore).

Shortly after the news, F1-Insider claimed Liberty Media asked Red Bull to reconsider Perez’s dismissal.

They were concerned Perez’s removal from the grid would have a significant financial impact on the race in Mexico.

Marko dismissed such theories to Speedweek.

“Reports that his continued involvement is due to Liberty Media’s wish for him to drive in Mexico are not true,” he wrote.

“[Liberty] certainly want him to contest his home race, but our choice of driver is not based on Liberty’s intentions.”

Red Bull appear to be fully supporting Perez, with Marko “banking on stability”.

Red Bull’s lead at the top of the standings is just 42 points over McLaren, while Max Verstappen hasn’t won any of the last three races.

“Sergio Perez will also be in the Red Bull Racing car after the summer break because we now have races on the tracks where he was good last year and we are banking on stability,” he added.

“He has repeatedly shown good performances in between, and he was also very fast in third place on Saturday at the last race weekend in Spa.

“Perez doesn’t have to become faster, but more consistent and, given the alternatives, he is still our best solution.”

