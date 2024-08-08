Ferrari chairman vows to have “motivated people” around Lewis Hamilton to win eighth title

Ferrari chairman John Elkann has outlined the team’s goal to win an eighth F1 with Lewis Hamilton - and his arrival at the famous Italian team isn’t to “enjoy his retirement”

In February, Hamilton’s shock move to Ferrari was announced, bringing an end to his long association with Mercedes.

It stunned the sporting world as it brought F1’s greatest driver and constructor together.

Ferrari are without an F1 drivers’ title since 2007 with Kimi Raikkonen - and Hamilton will look to end their long wait for the greatest prize in motorsport.

For Elkann, the goal is clear with Hamilton in the car.

He told Corriere dello Sport: “Certain things happen very quickly. This was the moment when he and Ferrari found each other.

“He wants to win the eighth title, Ferrari wants to win and with Lewis it is stronger. He doesn't come to Ferrari to enjoy his retirement and it's important to have motivated people around him, who want to win.”

Hamilton will race at Ferrari into his 40s as the second-oldest driver on the grid after Fernando Alonso.

When asked what will a driver of Hamilton’s age will bring, he added: “In Formula 1 there is now real competition, with 4 teams very close: Red Bull, Ferrari, McLaren, Mercedes.

“It is important to always go to the maximum potential: those who have more experience have more regularity as Hamilton and even Alonso himself demonstrate. And regularity counts.”

It’s not uncommon for elite sportsman to perform at the top level into their late 30s and 40s.

In Tennis, Novak Djokovic remains at the peak of his powers, winning the gold medal at the Olympics in France.

Elkann referenced other great sportspeople such as Roger Federer, Cirstiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi in reference to Hamilton.

"The two of them, Federer, Biles, Ronaldo, Messi and Paltrinieri himself,” he concluded. “With dedication and sacrifices they are overcoming the physical limits due to age.

“It is also true that we are in a historical phase in which we live longer and the careers of sportsmen and women are also extended."