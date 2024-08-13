Bold claim that $100m Aston Martin deal “finalised” for Adrian Newey

A former Red Bull driver has claimed that Adrian Newey and Aston Martin have agreed to join forces.

Robert Doornbos, the reserve and test driver for Red Bull in 2006, now works as a public speaker and an ‘F1 analyst’.

He has boldly stated that the fate of Newey - the outgoing Red Bull chief technical officer - has been sealed.

Doornbos said about Ferrari’s failure to sign the tech genius: “Newey’s demands were high.

“He sought a salary double what he earned at Red Bull and greater control over technical staff.

“This proved too much for Ferrari’s team boss, Frederic Vasseur, and the negotiations ultimately fell through.”

Doornbos added: “A surprising new contender then emerged: Aston Martin.

“Led by Lawrence Stroll, Aston Martin has been aggressively pushing to become title contenders within five years. Now in their third year, they must make significant strides in the next two.

“Their exclusive engine deal with Honda in 2026 positions them as a factory team, and Stroll is investing a billion dollars to achieve his championship dream.

“With two-time champion Fernando Alonso already on board and advances made to Max Verstappen, they’re aiming for the best of the best.

“However, Newey was Aston Martin's top priority, and the deal is now finalised.

“Set to earn $100 million over three years, twice his Red Bull salary, Newey will have major input in technical decisions.

“Aston Martin, with its state-of-the-art factory completed last year, likely attracted him with its advanced technology, including a new wind tunnel. The official announcement is expected in September.”

There is no indication from Aston Martin that Doornbos’ claim is true.

Team principal Mike Krack denied to Sky Sports in April that the team had made an “astronomical” offer to Newey.

Newey will exit Red Bull early next year meaning he can majorly influence the 2026 car for whoever may employ him next.

McLaren CEO Zak Brown has ruled his team out of the running, meaning Aston Martin and Ferrari are the likeliest two destinations.

Doornbos worked with Newey during his year as Red Bull’s reserve and test driver.

“Reflecting back to my days at Red Bull in 2006, the time when Adrian joined, I recall the initial scepticism in the paddock around our team's commitment to serious racing amidst a 'party team' reputation, more interested in commercial gains than competitive success,” he previously said.

“Adrian's arrival was a turning point, bringing a blend of precision and relentless pursuit of the limits, which later defined the team's culture and success.

“My firsthand experience with Adrian began in 2006/2007, during an era of unlimited testing. A fantastic period for me as a development driver, preparing for my debut as a Grand Prix racer.

“Adrian's approach was unique, he continually sought to push the boundaries of what was possible within the sport's regulations, often with nothing more than a sketch on paper.

“This out-of-the-box thinking often meant redefining what other engineers and teams deemed impossible.”