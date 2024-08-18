Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc laments “I wish we had a winning car”

Charles Leclerc has expressed disappointment that Ferrari are lagging behind their rivals.

The famous Italian manufacturer has slipped behind Red Bull, McLaren and Mercedes in the F1 pecking order at recent rounds.

Both Leclerc and teammate Carlos Sainz have won grands prix this season yet do not currently have the machinery to keep pace with their rivals.

“For now, we are not yet where we want to be in terms of performance, but we are working really hard,” Leclerc told The Gentleman’s Journal.

“I am confident that the future looks bright with the team and with the way we are working.

“But for sure, with the situation we’re in at the moment, I wish we had a winning car.”

Sainz won in Australia, backing up his win last year in Singapore, to be the only driver to interrupt Red Bull’s race-winning dominance.

Leclerc then emotionally - and finally - won his home race at the Monaco Grand Prix.

Yet at recent rounds, it has been McLaren and Mercedes who have established themselves as Red Bull’s closest competition.

Oscar Piastri, Lando Norris, Lewis Hamilton and George Russell have all also won grands prix this year.

But Leclerc was prioritised above Sainz by Ferrari earlier this year, and tied down to a lucrative long-term contract. He will be joined by Hamilton in red next year.

“My aim, together with Ferrari, is to become a Formula 1 world champion and that’s it,” he said.

“I only want it with Ferrari – so, for now, I’m only focused on that.”

Leclerc admitted: “I never expected to be where I am today.

“My father always reminded me of how difficult it will be and how unlikely it will be as well. Even if you are talented, you don’t only require talent to get to Formula 1.

“There are lots of kids that are talented around the world, but you need a little bit of luck to find yourself in the right place at the right time and then have the people supporting you along the way.

“I had that luck of having Ferrari supporting me since very early on, and to have my manager also supporting me to get to where I am today.”