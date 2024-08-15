Could Lewis Hamilton take major Mercedes know-how to Ferrari in 2025?

The knowledge that Lewis Hamilton could take from Mercedes to Ferrari will be limited, Damon Hill insists.

Hamilton signed a deal at the beginning of this year to join Ferrari in 2025, where he will seek an all-time record eighth F1 championship.

He has suddenly hit race-winning form for the first time since in three years, after victory in two of the past three grands prix before the summer break.

Mercedes’ resurgence has given Hamilton his spark back but, in his final months at the team, it could become more difficult for him.

“It’s got to,” ex-F1 champion Hill told the F1 Nation podcast.

“He’s got to be excluded from conversations about what’s coming next year. They don’t want him taking insights to Ferrari.

“It may be that he’s deprived of more information. But they are an honourable team and Toto is an honourable person. He will be treated fairly in the team.

“But there’s only so much that you can give away when somebody is leaving.

“It’s not like there is a technical person who, when they leave a team has to go on gardening leave. The drivers can go from Day 1 to the next team.

“Drivers are not necessarily privy to all of the technical stuff - they might not understand it!

“There is a need to understand very complex technical things which very few drivers can do.

“You’d know what direction, in general what the team is up to.

“Lewis could go to Ferrari and say ‘we changed our front wing and it did this…’

“He can tell them that but they’ll probably already know. Everyone watches the other teams like hawks. Nothing is missed.

“You can’t see what’s under the cover or what’s going on with the power unit. That is deep science. You can never understand what’s going on under the hood. There is only so much you can take, as a driver.”

Last month, Hamilton insisted “I haven't been excluded from any meetings” yet.

But he accepted that, towards the end of the year and his glorious spell with Mercedes, the team must discuss 2025 plans without him.

“If there's a point where they're like, 'we'd prefer you not to be in this meeting', that's totally fine with me,” Hamilton said.

Currently, Mercedes have a far more competitive car than Hamilton’s next team, Ferrari.

Mercedes have won three races this year, twice through Hamilton and once via George Russell.

Ferrari drivers Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz have won one apiece, at the beginning of the season.