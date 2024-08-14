Oliver Bearman keen to learn from “winning mentality” Hamilton will bring to Ferrari F1 team

Future Haas Formula 1 driver Oliver Bearman says Lewis Hamilton will “bring a winning mentality” to Ferrari in 2025 that he hopes to learn from.

In a major pre-season F1 driver market bombshell, seven-time world champion Hamilton activated a release clause in his current Mercede contract and signed a multi-year deal to join Ferrari alongside Charles Leclerc in 2025.

Bearman, who made his F1 debut with Ferrari in Saudi Arabia as Carlos Sainz’s injury replacement and finished seventh, will make a full-time step next year with Haas.

Backed by Ferrari’s young driver programme, Bearman is enthused by Hamilton’s impending arrival at the Italian squad and sees it as a big learning opportunity.

“I think he’ll bring a lot of experience to the team,” Bearman told Sky Sports F1.

“He’s won seven world championships - that’s something that not many people can say.

“He’ll bring a good mentality to the team, a winning mentality, but of course his talent is undeniable. He’s one of the best to have ever done it.

“It’s great that in some way he can share his experience with me slightly.

“I hope that I will learn a lot from him and I hope that Ferrari will as well because I think he will be a great asset to the team.”

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 team, 2024 Belgian GP © XPB Images

Bearman heaped praise on Ferrari’s belief in him, having supported him since 2021 and trusting him to replace Sainz in Jeddah.

“I think Ferrari is one of the most iconic brands in the world, of course within racing and F1,” he said.

“If you draw a car, it's red. It's a brand that's synonymous with racing, with victory, with success and with fantastic drivers as well.

“So, first of all, to have made my debut with Ferrari, that hasn't happened for a very long time.

“And the fact that I became the youngest Ferrari driver was something very special for me.

“Of course, I want to win world championships, and to do that with Ferrari is my dream.

“They've been supporting me since 2021. They've seen something from me early on. They decided to trust in me, and even just to put me behind the wheel in Jeddah was a big risk from Ferrari's side.

“So that shows that they believe in me, that they trust in my capability, and of course one day I would love to win a championship, especially with Ferrari.”

Bearman is currently racing in Formula 2 ahead of his full-time F1 debut next year.

After a strong debut with Prema last season, the Brit has struggled to replicate that in 2024, with just one win to his credit so far and 34 points - leaving him 15th.