FIA president Ben Sulayem issues statement on misconduct crackdown

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem says a change to the International Sporting Code has been approved to crack down on what he called “negative comments”.

In recent years there have been numerous incidents of drivers and team personnel throughout FIA-sanctioned motorsport disciplines publicly slamming decisions made by officials.

Red Bull Formula 1 driver Sergio Perez was given a warning for calling race stewards “a joke” after a penalty at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, while in 2022 Fernando Alonso branded them “incompetent”.

In a statement issued on his social media, Ben Sulayem says apparent investigations by the FIA have shown a correlation between negative comments aimed at the governing body’s race officials by competitors and online abuse they receive.

Ben Sulayem claims World Motor Sport Council members have approved a change to the sporting code regarding the definition of misconduct to crack down on these statements.

No official statement from the WMSC has been issued on this matter yet.

Ben Sulayem’s post read: “As part of our ongoing fight against online abuse, recent investigations have shown that there is a direct link between negative comments from drivers and team members and increased hate directed towards officials on social media.

“At the last World Motor Sport Council, members approved a change to the definition of misconduct within the ISC following incidents in which high profile members of our sport have made statements towards officials that incite abuse.

“This change will ensure further support for the FIA officials and volunteers who dedicate their time to improving our sport, keeping it safe and fair.

“Our stewards must be prepared to show strength when combatting this form of abuse, and they have my full support, and the support of our International Sporting Code, when making their decisions.

“I urge them to show that the FIA will not allow abuse of any kind within our sport.”

Ben Sulayem has been at the centre of a number of controversies since he took over as FIA president at the end of 2021.

Earlier this year he was accused of interfering in a stewards’ decision to overturn a penalty issued to Alonso in Saudi Arabia in 2023, while there were also allegations that he pushed for the FIA not to certify the Las Vegas circuit.

He was cleared of wrongdoing by the FIA’s Ethics Committee.

