Porsche provide clarity on F1 entry after aborted Red Bull plan

Porsche have slammed the door firmly shut on joining Formula 1.

The mighty manufacturer previously saw a deal with Red Bull break down.

Porsche would have become the 50% owner of the Red Bull F1 team and its Powertrains project until an agreement could not be found.

Now, despite the onset of the 2026 regulations, Porsche have made their intentions clear.

“It is off the table," motorsport boss Thomas Laudenbach was quoted by Motorsport.

"Right now F1 is not a task for us and we are not spending any energy on that.

“We are engaged in customer racing from track days, GT4, one-make series up to professional GT racing.

“On top of that we are racing in the two most important endurance racing series with our partner Penske.

“The third part, since electrification of our brand is very important, is our engagement in Formula E, which is the only full-electric series on a high level.

“I think we are really well served.”

Porsche were last involved in F1 in 1991 as an engine supplier for the Footwork team.

In 2022, Volkswagen confirmed that their brands Porsche and Audi were interested in entering F1.

But Porsche link-up with Red Bull was aborted. Christian Horner described it as a “strategic non-alignment".

Red Bull have since partnered with Ford for 2026, while Audi will fully enter F1 in the same year.