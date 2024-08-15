Porsche provide clarity on F1 entry after aborted Red Bull plan

Porsche have provided an update on whether they will enter F1

Porsche
Porsche

Porsche have slammed the door firmly shut on joining Formula 1.

The mighty manufacturer previously saw a deal with Red Bull break down.

Porsche would have become the 50% owner of the Red Bull F1 team and its Powertrains project until an agreement could not be found.

Now, despite the onset of the 2026 regulations, Porsche have made their intentions clear.

“It is off the table," motorsport boss Thomas Laudenbach was quoted by Motorsport

"Right now F1 is not a task for us and we are not spending any energy on that.

“We are engaged in customer racing from track days, GT4, one-make series up to professional GT racing.

“On top of that we are racing in the two most important endurance racing series with our partner Penske.

“The third part, since electrification of our brand is very important, is our engagement in Formula E, which is the only full-electric series on a high level.

“I think we are really well served.”

Porsche were last involved in F1 in 1991 as an engine supplier for the Footwork team.

In 2022, Volkswagen confirmed that their brands Porsche and Audi were interested in entering F1.

But Porsche link-up with Red Bull was aborted. Christian Horner described it as a “strategic non-alignment".

Red Bull have since partnered with Ford for 2026, while Audi will fully enter F1 in the same year.

Read More

Latest News

F1
News
20m ago
Did a social media clue hint at Audi’s big driver market plan?
Valtteri Bottas
Valtteri Bottas
MotoGP
Feature
40m ago
2025 MotoGP rider line-up: Who is confirmed and rumoured for 2025 grid?
Ai Ogura
Ai Ogura
MotoGP
News
1h ago
Official: Ai Ogura gets MotoGP deal with Trackhouse
Ai Ogura
Ai Ogura
MotoGP
News
1h ago
Alex Rins ‘feeling good’ for Austria return, Quartararo ‘will try some new things’
Alex Rins
Alex Rins
F1
News
2h ago
“Independent” info leaked about Adrian Newey which points to his next F1 team
Adrian Newey
Adrian Newey

Latest News

F1
News
2h ago
Porsche provide clarity on F1 entry after aborted Red Bull plan
Porsche
Porsche
F1
News
3h ago
Could Lewis Hamilton take major Mercedes know-how to Ferrari in 2025?
Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton
BSB
News
18h ago
Glenn Irwin reveals shocking bruising after huge Thruxton BSB high side
Glenn Irwin shows right arm bruising after Thruxton BSB high-side.
Glenn Irwin shows right arm bruising after Thruxton BSB high-side.
F1
News
18h ago
Will Flavio Briatore be involved in F1 politics in Alpine role?
Flavio Briatore
Flavio Briatore
© XPB Images