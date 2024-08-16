IndyCar star blasts “fake” rumour of switch to Audi in F1

Alex Palou responds to new report which claims he's an option for Audi

Alex Palou has dismissed reports that linked him with a move into Formula 1 with Audi.

German outlet AMuS tipped that Palou was a contender to switch from IndyCar to drive for Audi in 2025, when the team will still run as Sauber.

“It’s all fake. I know you cannot take my word, but I promise,” Palau told IndyStar.

“I’ve had no contacts with Audi. Zero.”

Palou even insisted that his manager has not held any talks with Audi.

“Zero, zero. I know you cannot take it (as truth), but I have not,” he vowed.

Palau was linked more realistically to F1 after his first IndyCar championship in 2021. McLaren were the team in the mix to sign him.

A tug-of-war developed between Chip Ganassi Racing and McLaren.

Amid contractual disputes, the two teams mediated that Palou could serve McLaren as a test and reserve driver, but must race with Chip Ganassi until the end of 2023.

Palou and McLaren are now involved in a separate lawsuit, while the driver has ditched his former management team who, he insists, were behind his flirtation with F1.

Palau said about links to Audi: “I’m not going to say much, but I’m not trying to go.

“I tried. I got a small taste, and it was fun, and I learned, but it didn’t happen, so I’m good.

“I’m not desperately seeing the news there and sending an email like, ‘Hey, I know we’re not in contact, but can we talk?’ I’m good, I’m good.”

However, IndyStar reports that Palou’s current IndyCar contract with Chip Ganassi Racing involves a get-out clause.

It would require an F1 team to pay $1.5m to Chip Ganassi Racing if they want to secure his services.

Palou has lost a former ally from Audi F1. Andreas Seidl, formerly of McLaren F1, recently exited as Audi CEO.

So although the option may theoretically exist for Palou to make a long-awaited switch to F1, whether he wants to go is another matter.

He is a two-time IndyCar champion and is on course for a third this season.

Sauber, before their evolution into Audi in 2026, have signed up Haas’ Nico Hulkenberg for next season but still have one free seat. Current drivers Valtteri Bottas and Guanyu Zhou are options to stay.

