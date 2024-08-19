Key attributes of Mercedes’ prodigy Andrea Kimi Antonelli pointed out

The crucial traits of Andrea Kimi Antonelli - who may replace Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes - have been identified.

The vacant drive that Hamilton will leave behind when he goes to Ferrari in 2025 is one of just four seats still to be filled next year.

It is likely that teenager Antonelli, currently in Formula 2, will be promoted to F1 in Hamilton’s place.

The Italian, 17, has been regarded as a prodigious talent for years.

Antonelli “had the pick of F1 driver academy offers in his inbox at the age of just 13,” F2 commentator Alex Jacques told F1.com.

After he chose Mercedes to guide his career, Antonelli displayed “incredible touch and control” to win at Zandvoort (scene of this weekend’s F1 return) in a title-winning FRECA championship.

This victory at Zandvoort in difficult conditions was a hint to future F1 team bosses that he possessed the skill to step up, Jacques believes.

“Performance in the wet can exemplify exceptional talent,” he said.

Antonelli has also proven a “calmness beyond his years” on the race track, Jacques says.

He insisted: “Calmness and adaptability are two vital traits for a modern driver.”

Mercedes opted to bypass Formula 3 and throw Antonelli straight into Formula 2 this season.

He joined Prema who have aided the development of Pierre Gasly, Charles Leclerc, Mick Schumacher and Oscar Piastri.

Piastri, notably, won F2 in his rookie year while undergoing a testing programme aimed at F1. Antonelli has balanced F2 this year with testing Mercedes F1 cars.

In the wet, again, at Silverstone Antonelli claimed his first F1 race victory. He also won the F2 feature race in Hungary.

Those two victories are “mere hints of a talent that was expected to be so obvious that Formula 1 promotion was unarguable,” Jacques insisted.

Antonelli has “incredible core speed, a calm head and rapid adaptability” which he plans to bring into F1 next season, Jacques said.

He looks set to enter with a team who are rejuvenated.

Mercedes have won three of the past four grands prix, twice through Hamilton.

If they can maintain their form and win more races this year, the pressure on Antonelli arguably increases if he gets the nod to replace Hamilton.

But Toto Wolff has made little secret of his admiration for the teenager’s talent.

Mercedes could have the next Max Verstappen on their hands.