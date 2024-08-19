Ralf Schumacher returns to racing with son David Schumacher to claim double-victory

Ralf Schumacher returned to the race track - and returned to winning ways.

The former F1 driver was in action alongside his son David Schumacher in the Prototype Cup Germany at the weekend.

On Saturday and Sunday at the Nurburgring, the Schumacher duo were unbeatable and claimed the top step of the podium.

“An incredible day,” Ralf reacted.

David said: “It was such an emotional and successful weekend.

“A dream came true to be driving with my dad and hats off to him. Thank you dad that this became real.

“One weekend never to forget!”

Ralf added: “An unforgettable day. Both of us on the podium together, what an incredible day.”

The father and son duo were making a guest appearance at the race.

They set the fastest time in every practice session, and topped qualifying.

Ralf and David were behind the wheel of a Ligier LMP3 prototype.

On Sunday, David lost pole position before reclaiming it a few laps later.

“The start procedure here is a little different to the ADAC GT Masters, in which I usually drive,” David said.

“However, I was able to retake first place a few laps later. I then focussed on giving my father the biggest lead possible.”

Ralf took over for the second home to claim the win, then said: “David did the main job today.”

He later added: “I believe Formula 4 teams like our US Racing are very professional and know what they are doing. We were excellently prepared. It is important that the car is fast in all conditions, and we achieved that.

“The series, the car and the whole concept are really good.”

The ex-F1 driver - and brother of legend Michael Schumacher - Ralf recently came out publicly as gay.

His son David is a racing driver while his nephew (and Michael's son) Mick Schumacher retains a dream of returning to F1.