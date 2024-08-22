Crucial next step tipped after Lewis Hamilton’s exit for race engineer Bono

New information has been revealed about the future of Peter Bonnington, who will stay at Mercedes instead of following Lewis Hamilton to Ferrari.

‘Bono’ has been promoted into a new job, head of race engineering, at Mercedes which ends any chance of him going to Ferrari in 2025 alongside Hamilton.

Bono is the long-time race engineer for Hamilton at Mercedes but could be entrusted with a crucial task when the seven-time F1 champion departs next season.

“They are an iconic pairing,” Sky Sports News’ Craig Slater reported. “It was Bonnington that would call out over team radio ‘it’s hammer time!’

“The two shared the podium at Silverstone when Lewis claimed his first victory in a couple of years. They have a great personal relationship.

“There were never any serious talks about him leaving Mercedes for Ferrari.

“He is still on the best of terms with hamilton. I have learned that Lewis is extremely pleased that Bonnington has got this promotion.

“They will continue working together for the rest of this season.

“There was speculation that he was someone Lewis might want to tempt from Mercedes to Ferrari. Not the case.

“It is important he stays at Mercedes because there is serious potential for Kimi Antonelli - who will only be 18 if Mercedes replace Hamilton with him in the seat next year - my understanding is that Bonnington is seen as having the perfect resume to guide Antonelli through a high-pressure situation in a debut season.”

Teenage starlet Antonelli is the obvious choice to sit alongside George Russell in 2025 in a new-look Mercedes driver duo, although it remains unconfirmed.

Having Bono in his ear during races would allow Antonelli to learn from his huge amount of experience.

Bono has worked alongside Hamilton for 12 years, spanning six drivers’ titles and eight constructors’ titles.

He previously acted as Michael Schumacher’s race engineer during the legend’s stay with Mercedes.

Hamilton has a ‘non poaching clause’ which means he cannot take important Mercedes colleagues with him to Ferrari next year, Crash.net understands.

Hamilton will, therefore, have a new race engineer when he joins Ferrari next season.