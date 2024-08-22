Oscar Piastri blames rib injury on badly-fitted F1 race seat

Oscar Piastri sheds more light on unexpected injury

Oscar Piastri
Oscar Piastri

Oscar Piastri insists that a poorly-fitted F1 race seat caused his broken rib.

The McLaren driver revealed an X-ray during the summer break which showed he sustained the unknown injury earlier in the season.

Piastri even won his first-ever F1 grand prix in Hungary with the broken rib before he went public with it.

He has now claimed his race seat was the cause.

“You make the seat at the start of the year and sometimes you get it a little bit wrong,” Piastri said at Zandvoort ahead of this weekend’s F1 Dutch Grand Prix.

“Some tracks don't expose it. But I think going from Barcelona, Austria, Silverstone… three pretty hardcore tracks.

“It was just a bit of a pressure point which eventually gave up.

“But it's all good again now. We've changed the seat and fixed it immediately pretty much. So, all back to normal.”

Piastri said about his injury: “The scan was the day after Silverstone but it was definitely broken before Silverstone.”

That means he drove with the injury for three grands prix.

Changes have now been made to alleviate any pain he is still feeling.

“I think we identified what we could change on the seat,” Piastri said.

“Even with it being broken, the pain subsided a lot once we changed a few things.

“Even with driving around Budapest and Spa it was not getting any worse, it was actually getting better.”

McLaren enter the Dutch Grand Prix hoping to wrestle the initiative away from Mercedes, who have won three of the past four grands prix.

McLaren will still believe they currently have the fastest car in F1 as they bid to chase down Red Bull.

Read More

Latest News

F1
News
14m ago
Sergio Perez details Red Bull ‘downgrades’ after going on ‘wrong path’ in F1 2024
Sergio Perez at the Dutch Grand Prix
Sergio Perez at the Dutch Grand Prix
F1
News
9m ago
Lando Norris has “not performed at the level of a world champion”
Lando Norris
Lando Norris
F1
News
24m ago
Oscar Piastri blames rib injury on badly-fitted F1 race seat
Oscar Piastri
Oscar Piastri
F1
News
27m ago
Belgian GP “still a win” for George Russell as DSQ factors revealed
George Russell
George Russell
F1
News
1h ago
EXCLUSIVE: Alex Albon doubts Williams “hierarchy” shift following Carlos Sainz arrival
Alex Albon
Alex Albon

Latest News

F1
News
1h ago
Lewis Hamilton will ‘know early on’ if new Ferrari engineer relationship will work
Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton
RR
News
1h ago
2024 Manx Grand Prix: Mike Browne fastest as practice finally resumes
Mike Brown, Manx Grand Prix 2024
Mike Brown, Manx Grand Prix 2024
© Crash
MotoGP
News
1h ago
Liberty Media to sell $825m F1 shares ahead of MotoGP acquisition
Start, 2024 Austrian MotoGP
Start, 2024 Austrian MotoGP
MotoGP
Feature
2h ago
Takaaki Nakagami: "Time to think" about MotoGP future
Takaaki Nakagami, 2024 Austrian MotoGP
Takaaki Nakagami, 2024 Austrian MotoGP