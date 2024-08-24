Jack Doohan details “strange” F1 shootout test against Mick Schumacher for Alpine drive

Jack Doohan has described his F1 shootout test against his friend Mick Schumacher as “strange” - but insisted he “kept it business” as they fought over the second Alpine seat.

Earlier this week, Alpine announced Doohan will complete their driver line-up for the 2025 F1 season.

Doohan has impressed the team during his stint as test and reserve driver, often doing crucial work in the team’s simulator.

While Doohan failed to win either the Formula 2 or Formula 3 title, he often showed blistering pace.

A decisive factor in Doohan getting the call-up was a test for the team where he and Mick Schumacher were in action.

The pair tested an 2022 Alpine F1 car in July - and while the key details of the test have been kept under wraps - the French outfit’s decision to opt for Doohan over Schumacher suggests the Australian impressed once again.

Speaking to media including Crash.net at Zandvoort, Doohan reflected on the test: “It was strange. For me, I kept it business. I didn’t think of it in any other way, that at the end of the day, I’m going to hop into the car and drive as fast as I can. It doesn’t matter who is next to me.

“It doesn't mean I’m going to be any different outside of the car. When I hop in, I have the mindset to be as fast as I can. At the end of the day, whatever the outcome was of that, I positioned myself to make sure I was first in line to get this seat, let’s say, regardless of who it was next to me.”

Doohan becomes the first driver from Alpine’s academy to be promoted into the main team.

He feels that it wasn’t until the first quarter of this year he thought he had a chance of securing the drive.

“I think, let’s say, after the first quarter of the year, I knew there was a contention, there was let’s say a rabbit to chase, a possibility I can fight for this,” he added.

“There was no given task, there was obviously a lot of people that were still out of contract and so much going on, so I had to be very patient, bide my time and really plead my case, make sure I maximised every time I got behind the wheel, and I’m grateful that the patience paid off, as well as not racing, because like you said, that is a risk. But potentially if I didn’t take that risk, this wouldn’t have happened.”