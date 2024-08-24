Alex Albon disqualified from Dutch GP qualifying after floor body irregularity

Alex Albon has been excluded from qualifying at the Dutch Grand Prix after the FIA found an irregularity with the floor body on his Williams F1 car.

Albon starred in qualifying for the Dutch GP, securing eighth on the grid.

The Thai driver was the sole Williams driver in action after Logan Sargeant crashed heavily in FP3.

Running Williams' new upgrades, Albon showed great speed to make it into the top 10 and qualify eighth.

However, his impressive starting position was put in doubt after the FIA announced that “the floor body was found to lie outside the regulatory volume” mentioned in the technical regulations.

After the matter was referred to the stewards, Albon was subsequently disqualified from the results.

The stewards noted: "The floor body of Car 23 was found to lie outside the regulatory volume mentioned in Article 3.5.1 a) of the FIA Formula One Technical Regulations.