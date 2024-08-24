Lewis Hamilton hit with three-place grid penalty for impeding Sergio Perez

Lewis Hamilton has been handed a three-place grid penalty for impeding Sergio Perez in qualifying for the Dutch Grand Prix.

Hamilton got in the way of Perez at Turn 9 during Q1 - forcing the Mexican to use two sets of soft tyres, putting him at a disadvantage later in qualifying.

The seven-time world champion could only qualify - but will drop three places on the grid.

The stewards noted: "The driver of Car 44, being on an in lap, was informed by the team that Car 11 was approaching on a fast lap when he entered Turn 8. He then drove off line at the exit of Turn 8 with the intention to give way for Car 11. However, when Car 11 arrived, Car 44 had already entered Turn 9 and drove back towards the racing line at the exit of Turn 9, thereby clearly impeding Car 11.

"The Stewards determine that, whilst there has been appropriate warning by the team and albeit the driver tried to move out of the way, he could have slowed down more in order not to impede the other car and therefore consider the impeding to be unnecessary in the sense of the regulations. Therefore a grid drop is applied in line with previous decisions." At the time of writing, Hamilton will start Sunday's race from 15th on the grid. However this might change if Alex Albon is disqualified.

Perez's view

Sergio Perez got his wish, describing the stewards in 2024 as "really strict" this year.

”He has tried his best [to get out of the way] but unfortunately, we just ended up in the wrong [place] at the wrong time," Perez commented after qualifying.

"The stewards have been really strict this year, and I've got penalties for a lot worse than that, so I do expect him to get a penalty, unfortunately.

"I think he did the best he could [to get out of the way], and there probably should be a little more [margin given] in that regard, but it is what it is.”