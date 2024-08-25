Logan Sargeant’s last F1 race today? Mick Schumacher mentioned for midseason swap

Mick Schumacher could be handed a lifeline to return to F1 due to the misfortune of Logan Sargeant.

The Williams driver crashed heavily in practice for the Dutch Grand Prix on Saturday, and his car scarily caught fire.

His front-right tyre touched the grass and he span into the barriers, wrecking his car.

Sargeant could not compete in qualifying as a result, a nightmare scenario for an under-pressure driver who has already lost his F1 seat in 2025.

It was later speculated - by none other than Toto Wolff - that Sargeant could be racing in F1 for the final time on Sunday at Zandvoort before being pulled out of the car permanently.

Mercedes team principal Wolff was asked if his third driver - Schumacher - could return to a full-time race seat.

"It's hard for me to judge,” Wolff replied to Sky Germany.

“Audi is the only team that hasn't named its second driver yet.

“I also don't know what Williams will do after today's debacle."

Schumacher is currently in his second season out of F1, after being axed by Haas at the end of 2022.

Then-team boss Guenther Steiner pointed the finger at the frequency of Schumacher’s crashes before signing two veteran drivers.

The son of the legendary Michael Schumacher has remained in the paddock as Mercedes’ third driver.

This year, he added responsibilities with Alpine by racing for them in the World Endurance Championship.

Schumacher was behind the wheel of an Alpine at the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Alpine seemingly represented his best hope of a return to F1, after their pursuit of Carlos Sainz ended in failure.

But, Alpine confirmed ahead of the Dutch Grand Prix that they had picked rookie Jack Doohan to drive for them in 2025.

Doohan and Schumacher had previously tested an Alpine on the same day - somewhat of a ‘shootout’ test between two F1 hopefuls.

No sooner had Schumacher’s dream of an F1 comeback disappeared due to Alpine’s decision, than another potential pops up at Williams…