Revealed: Lando Norris’ bad start the fault of the driver or the car?

Technical breakdown of what went wrong with Lando Norris' start

Lando Norris
Lando Norris

Lando Norris’ bad start at the F1 Dutch Grand Prix has been analysed to decipher who was at fault.

McLaren driver Norris lost his pole position immediately to Max Verstappen - but fought back to claim victory at Zandvoort.

He later blamed his bad start, which has become an unwanted habit lately, on “wheel spin”.

Sky Sports’ Anthony Davidson analysed replays, and said: “Is it the car or the driver?

“The first thing that the driver needs to do is to get his foot on the right position on the throttle.

“That is decided by the strategy team, the race start strategist who, after a few grid starts in practice, will decide where to set the clutch bite point and the revs needed to get the car going.”

F1 drivers have lights on their dashboard to inform them if they have correctly met their car’s needs.

“The driver has to go by the lights in front of them,” Davidson said.

“The first tick for Lando - he’s holding his foot in the right position, ready to go.

“The next thing you have to do is drop the clutch half way. That’s decided by the data in the car.

“You’ve got to be systematic in where you drop that clutch.

“You then release the clutch further, and slowly start to squeeze the throttle pedal after 50-100m of distance.

“In that next phase, you pick up the wheel spin.

“Is that the clutch, in the second phase being too aggressive, or is it Lando being too gung-ho on the throttle pedal?

“I look at who else is around the McLarens. I look at the two McLarens and the distance between them.

“Does the gap get smaller or bigger between them? Both McLarens get a bad start but, if anything, Lando gets a better start than Oscar Piastri who lost a position into the first corner.”

How can Norris improve?

Norris’ teammate Piastri suffered with a similarly below-par start to the Dutch Grand Prix.

Sky Sports’ Bernie Collins reacted: “The systems engineers overnight will analyse the data.

“They only had one start in FP2 because FP1 and FP3 were wet.

“Maybe they’ve done a slightly worse job, maybe the drivers “made a slight error.

Consistently we have seen that the combination have come together and haven’t produced a good start.”

Naomi Schiff added: “It’s not being easily resolved. It should, theoretically.

“If they’ve got enough data they should come up with a quick fix.

“But it’s not just the mechanical element. It’s the human element, as well.

“The second phase of the start is more human, releasing the clutch and getting on the throttle.

“You look at data, see where you’ve gone wrong, practice, spend more time in the sim practising starts. It’s work that you can do in the simulator.”

Read More

Latest News

BSB
News
13m ago
British Superbikes, Cadwell Park: Ryde - “It feels surreal, really!”
Kyle Ryde, BSB, 2024, Cadwell Park, Race One, 25 August
Kyle Ryde, BSB, 2024, Cadwell Park, Race One, 25 August
© Ian Hopgood Photography
BSB
News
19m ago
British Superbikes, Cadwell Park: Jackson makes long awaited podium return
Race one Podium, Ryde, Jackson, Nesbitt, 2024, British Superbikes, BSB, Cadwell Park
Race one Podium, Ryde, Jackson, Nesbitt, 2024, British Superbikes, BSB,…
© Ian Hopgood Photography
BSB
News
33m ago
British Superbikes, Cadwell Park: Nesbitt “absolutely buzzing” after race one podium
Charlie Nesbitt, BSB, 2024
Charlie Nesbitt, BSB, 2024
© Ian Hopgood Photography
F1
News
1h ago
Haas F1 cars and equipment stuck in Zanvoort until debt paid
Haas' cars finished 11th and 18th in the Dutch GP
Haas' cars finished 11th and 18th in the Dutch GP
F1
News
2h ago
Lando Norris offers three-word fix to overcome McLaren’s bad starts
Lando Norris
Lando Norris

Latest News

BSB
Results
2h ago
2024 British Superbikes: Cadwell Park - Race Results (1)
Kyle Ryde, 2024, BSB,
Kyle Ryde, 2024, BSB,
© Ian Hopgood Photography
F1
News
3h ago
Mercedes and Red Bull offer replacements for at-risk Logan Sargeant at Williams
Logan Sargeant at the Dutch Grand Prix
Logan Sargeant at the Dutch Grand Prix
F1
News
3h ago
George Russell left “scratching my head” after 'odd' Dutch GP slide
George Russell
George Russell
F1
News
3h ago
Christian Horner fires dig at Toto Wolff as he reacts to Max Verstappen Mercedes talks
Christian Horner
Christian Horner