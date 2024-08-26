Red Bull find Lando Norris dominance “alarming” and “scary”

Red Bull admit to being worried by Lando Norris and McLaren's dominance at the Dutch Grand Prix.

Lando Norris leads Max Verstappen
Lando Norris leads Max Verstappen

Red Bull admit the dominant manner of Lando Norris’s victory at the Dutch Grand Prix is a worry for their hopes of winning both F1 world championships.

Norris recovered from a poor start to repass Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, before romping home to claim an emphatic second win of the season by a margin of nearly 23 seconds in his upgraded McLaren. 

The result has seen Norris cut Verstappen’s lead in the drivers’ championship down to 70 points, while McLaren have closed to within 30 points of Red Bull in the constructors’ standings with nine races to go.

Red Bull motorsport adviser Helmut Marko told Autosport after the race that Norris’s dominance at Zandvoort was “alarming” and made it clear he feels McLaren are a threat for both world titles this year.

Verstappen is now winless in five races, with his last victory coming at the Spanish Grand Prix in June.

"This weekend was just a bad weekend in general. So we need to understand that,” the Dutchman said.

"But the last few races already, they haven't really been fantastic. So that, I think in a sense, was already a bit alarming.

"But we know that we don't need to panic. We are just trying to improve the situation. And that's what we are working on. But F1 is very complicated.”

Verstappen’s Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez, who finished sixth, admitted he is also concerned by McLaren’s immense pace, describing it as “scary”.

“I think in terms of weekend progression it has been a solid one,” Perez told the official F1 channel. “But I’m just very disappointed with the pace we had today in the race.

“It’s something we were not expecting to have. I thought we were going to be a lot closer to the McLaren. Ferrari was a massive surprise and obviously McLaren. So plenty of stuff to understand.

“I think it has been a positive weekend for the team because we ran different specs between Max and myself so a lot of data gathering for this weekend and hopefully very soon we can put everything together in the right package.

“Monza will be a very different track again. But it was scary to see what McLaren can do today.”

Read More

Latest News

BSB
News
31m ago
Update on Andrew Irwin after crash at Cadwell Park
Andrew Irwin
Andrew Irwin
RR
News
55m ago
2024 Manx Grand Prix: Monday racing schedule hit with delays, Junior race canned
2024 Manx GP
2024 Manx GP
© Crash
F1
News
1h ago
'I don't care at the minute' - Lando Norris rejects “stupid" F1 title talk
Lando Norris took his second career win at Zandvoort
Lando Norris took his second career win at Zandvoort
F1
News
1h ago
Red Bull find Lando Norris dominance “alarming” and “scary”
Lando Norris leads Max Verstappen
Lando Norris leads Max Verstappen
BSB
News
13h ago
British Superbikes, Cadwell Park: Ryde - “It feels surreal, really!”
Kyle Ryde, BSB, 2024, Cadwell Park, Race One, 25 August
Kyle Ryde, BSB, 2024, Cadwell Park, Race One, 25 August
© Ian Hopgood Photography

Latest News

BSB
News
13h ago
British Superbikes, Cadwell Park: Jackson makes long awaited podium return
Race one Podium, Ryde, Jackson, Nesbitt, 2024, British Superbikes, BSB, Cadwell Park
Race one Podium, Ryde, Jackson, Nesbitt, 2024, British Superbikes, BSB,…
© Ian Hopgood Photography
BSB
News
13h ago
British Superbikes, Cadwell Park: Nesbitt “absolutely buzzing” after race one podium
Charlie Nesbitt, BSB, 2024
Charlie Nesbitt, BSB, 2024
© Ian Hopgood Photography
F1
News
14h ago
Haas F1 cars and equipment stuck in Zanvoort until debt paid
Haas' cars finished 11th and 18th in the Dutch GP
Haas' cars finished 11th and 18th in the Dutch GP
F1
News
15h ago
Lando Norris offers three-word fix to overcome McLaren’s bad starts
Lando Norris
Lando Norris