Haas F1 cars and equipment stuck in Zanvoort until debt paid

The Haas F1 team’s cars and equipment will remain in Zandvoort until their dispute over unpaid debt to former Russian sponsor Uralkali is resolved.

Haas originally planned to leave overnight but the trucks transporting their cars and equipment will now have to wait for clearance before they can depart for Monza, where the Italian Grand Prix will be staged next weekend.

A Haas spokesperson has confirmed to Crash.net that the American outfit will hold their equipment at the Zandvoort circuit until Uralkali acknowledge receipt of payment.

Haas made the repayment - understood to be $9 million - on Friday but Uralkali is still awaiting receipt of the funds. The Russian company took court action in the Netherlands to seize the American outfit’s assets on Thursday ahead of the Dutch Grand Prix.

There is no suggestion at this stage that Haas’ participation in the Italian Grand Prix will be impacted. If their trucks depart on Monday, as is the current expectation, the team’s preparations will go ahead without complications.

“They were in dispute with one of their former sponsors, Uralkali, which is a Russian company owned by the Russian billionaire Dmitry Mazepin, his son Nikita Mazepin drove for the team,” Sky’s Craig Slater reported.

“They cancelled those contracts and Uralkali successfully petitioned to have $9 million in pre-paid sponsorship returned to them. They took a court action out here in the Netherlands.

“What that means is is that the Haas trucks are not able to leave the track until those monies are paid.

“So they have been loaded up. The cars have gone into the back of the trucks. Haas accept they have to pay the money. There are in the process of doing it, but their trucks cannot leave until those monies go through.

“That may not be until tomorrow morning, so a delay for them. But as I understand it that will be sorted out. There is no question that Haas will not be taking part in the Italian Grand Prix at Monza in a week’s time.”