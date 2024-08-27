Fernando Alonso makes surprising Ferrari F1 prediction for Monza and Singapore

Fernando Alonso has tipped Ferrari to be the team to beat at the upcoming Italian and Singapore races.

Since winning the Monaco Grand Prix in May, Ferrari have struggled for form, slipping to third in the constructors’ championship.

While they’ve picked up a number of podiums during that time, Ferrari have often been the fourth-fastest team with their Barcelona upgrade package resulting in the return of bouncing in high-speed corners.

This has forced Ferrari to compromise with their car setup during race weekends, putting them on the back foot relative to McLaren, Red Bull and Mercedes.

With Monza and Singapore being entirely different to recent tracks in terms of corner profile, Alonso believes his former team could be the ones to watch.

Speaking after the race at Zandvoort, where Crash.net were in the paddock, Alonso explained why he thinks Ferrari “will be the favourites” in two of the next three races.

“I think the top four teams, maybe Mercedes, are a little bit up and down, but McLaren, Red Bull and Ferrari, they are podium contenders every weekend,” Alonso said.

“The next two races [not including Baku], for example, Ferrari should be the car to beat.

“What we saw last year in Monza and Singapore, Leclerc's win in Monaco this year, for Singapore, I think they will be the favourites.”

It was another difficult weekend for Aston Martin at Zandvoort.

Despite having both cars inside the top 10 in qualifying, both Alonso and Lance Stroll slipped back.

Alonso did manage to pick up the final point even though he lost out to Alpine’s Pierre Gasly.

“Probably even one point is a little bit too much for the pace we had,” Alonso added.

“But we did a good qualifying and started in P7 obviously, which gave us the possibility to score this point.

“We need to get better. There are a couple of races already that we are struggling to keep up with some of the midfield teams.

“We need to understand why and we need to get better.”