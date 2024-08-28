Who is Billy Monger? F1 and Paralympics broadcaster was injured in 2017 crash

Billy Monger is now a regular in the Formula 1 paddock as a TV broadcaster for Channel 4.

The former racing driver, who has had both legs partially amputated after a terrible crash, is also working on Channel 4’s TV coverage of the 2024 Paralympics.

Monger is used to speaking to all the top names in F1 alongside Steve Jones and David Coulthard but will now continue his newfound career covering the Paralympics.

What happened to Billy Monger?

Now 25 years old, Monger is a former racing driver whose career ended due to a horror crash.

In 2017, racing in the F4 series at Donington Park, Monger was involved in an accident with fellow driver Patrik Pasma.

Just short of his 18th birthday, Monger was left fighting for his life.

He was trapped in his vehicle for more than an hour before being airlifted to hospital.

Monger was in a coma and, when he awoke, learned that both of his legs had been partially amputated.

Remarkably, the same year he returned to the race track in a car adapted to his disability. A year after his accident, Monger finished third in a BRDC Formula 3 race.

The FIA lifted a ban to enable disabled drivers to race in modified cars.

Monger was awarded the BBC Sports Personality of the Year Helen Rollason Award.

A 2018 documentary called Driven: The Billy Monger Story depicts his incredible journey.

Billy Monger’s TV career

In 2019, Monger embarked on a new career as a TV broadcaster.

He worked with Channel 4 provided Formula 1 analysis, and became the co-commentator for the W Series.

He starred in Billy Monger: Changing Gear where he trained alongside Paralympic athletes.

Monger was part of the presenting team for the 2022 Paralympics.

He has featured in several TV shows demonstrating his incredible mental and physical aptitude.

Monger walked, kayaked and cycled 140 miles in 2021 for Red Nose Day.

He is aiming to break a world record for a double amputee in the Ironman World Championship for Comic Relief.

Monger was also a part of BBC show Celebrity Race Across the World.