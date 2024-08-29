Toto Wolff claims “communication” is “open” for Max Verstappen-Mercedes move

Toto Wolff insists “communication” with Max Verstappen about a future switch to Mercedes remains “open”.

Wolff openly courted Verstappen in the early part of this season when chaos engulfed Red Bull, but the F1 champion is certain to stay put next season.

Wolff is instead set to replace Ferrari-bound Lewis Hamilton with Kimi Antonelli who will drive on Friday in FP1 for Mercedes at the F1 Italian Grand Prix.

The Mercedes team principal was asked if he could lure Verstappen for 2026.

"Much too early,” he answered BBC Sport.

“For the benefit of our drivers next year, I don't want to have any conversation about 2026 or beyond, because we very much hope that the 2025 line-up will be the line-up going forward.”

Wolff, however, admitted that he retains a direct line to Verstappen.

"We have not given each other any, let's say, timings,” Wolff said.

“It is more like, keep the communication channel open, while knowing that his priority is to make it function with Red Bull and our priority will be to make it function with the two drivers we have."

Wolff first jumped at the chance to tempt Verstappen across when Red Bull were reeling from internal problems which involved Christian Horner, Helmut Marko and even Jos Verstappen.

“The relationships were dysfunctional,” Wolff said.

“I'm not sure they are back in a great place, but it is what it is.

“There was a moment, or there was an opportunity, to at least have conversations of what it could be in the future, and this is what we did."

Although the chance to take Verstappen as a replacement for Hamilton has gone, in 2026 a new opportunity will arise.

The new F1 regulations will begin in 2026 and the rumour inside the paddock is that Mercedes could lead the way, with the new engines.

Should they be able to convince Verstappen - or prove that their engine can set them up for a period of dominance - then a stunning driver move could be on the cards again.

But, teenager Antonelli is expected to be named as a Mercedes driver for next year, alongside George Russell.

Wolff insists that new-look duo will retain his belief heading into the new era of F1 but his ongoing relationship with Verstappen is something to watch.

Red Bull boss Horner hit back at Wolff last week in Zandvoort over his public admiration of Verstappen.

“I find it surprising how much discussion in the open media there is about this topic,” Horner said.

“The situation was always clear between ourselves and Max and I think others can talk, but we’re comfortable with where we’re at.”

Horner also prodded: “I didn’t see Toto’s car performing that well today.”