Zak Brown taunts Red Bull over Adrian Newey: “I bet it would be nice to have him around…”

"Adrian Newey, I bet it would be nice to have him around the conference room table right now looking at how to improve the car..."

Zak Brown
Zak Brown

McLaren CEO Zak Brown believes Red Bull’s recent high-profile F1 departures has “destabilised” the team, suggesting they’re missing the influence of Adrian Newey from a technical perspective.

McLaren sit just eight points behind Red Bull in the F1 constructors’ championship following the Italian Grand Prix.

Red Bull suffered their worst result in pure performance terms since Singapore last year, where they finished fifth with Max Verstappen.

Red Bull have lost a number of key personnel, with Rob Marshall joining McLaren last year.

Newey’s departure was announced ahead of the Miami Grand Prix earlier in the year, while Jonathan Wheatley will leave the team at the end of 2024 to become team principal at Audi.

Brown hasn’t been afraid to poke fun in the past, hinting that there have been a lot of “CVs floating around” with key Red Bull staff looking to leave.

Speaking after the race at Monza to Sky Sports, Brown gave his view on Red Bull.

“Ultimately I don’t know what’s going on in there,” he said. “Adrian Newey, I bet it would be nice to have him around the conference room table right now looking at how to improve the car and Jonathan Wheatley is still there but he’s moving on. Rob Marshall has joined us.

“You’ve got three of the most senior people that were in Red Bull - three huge contributors. It can’t not be a loss.

“We all have bad pit stops but it does seem to be that things are a bit more destabilised than they have been recently.”

Brown also once again categorically ruled out a move for Newey.

“He always returns my calls,” Brown added. “We’re good friends but as I said I am very happy with the race team that I have.” 

Newey is expected to join Aston Martin, with Sky's David Croft suggesting on Saturday that his future could be announced next week.

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP
News
6m ago
Francesco Bagnaia: Alex Marquez “tried to make contact, impossible he didn’t see me”
Francesco Bagnaia, Alex Marquez crash, 2024 Aragon MotoGP
Francesco Bagnaia, Alex Marquez crash, 2024 Aragon MotoGP
F1
News
8m ago
Max Verstappen: Both F1 titles “not realistic” | Need to turn Red Bull ‘upside down’
Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen
MotoGP
Results
20m ago
Aragon: New 2024 MotoGP World Championship standings after tyre pressure penalties
Francesco Bagnaia, crash, 2024 Aragon MotoGP
Francesco Bagnaia, crash, 2024 Aragon MotoGP
MotoGP
News
29m ago
Jorge Martin “struggled to keep the concentration” in lonely Aragon MotoGP
Jorge Martin, 2024 MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix. - Gold and Goose.
Jorge Martin, 2024 MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix. - Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose
F1
News
36m ago
Zak Brown taunts Red Bull over Adrian Newey: “I bet it would be nice to have him around…”
Zak Brown
Zak Brown

Latest News

MotoGP
News
42m ago
Alex Marquez: Francesco Bagnaia "knew I was there” in Aragon MotoGP clash
Alex Marquez, Francesco Bagnaia crash, 2024 Aragon MotoGP
Alex Marquez, Francesco Bagnaia crash, 2024 Aragon MotoGP
F1
News
52m ago
Raging Kevin Magnussen hit with race ban: “I don’t understand what the rules are”
Kevin Magnussen
Kevin Magnussen
MotoGP
News
1h ago
FIM MotoGP Stewards announce verdict on Francesco Bagnaia, Alex Marquez clash
Francesco Bagnaia, Alex Marquez, 2024 Aragon MotoGP
Francesco Bagnaia, Alex Marquez, 2024 Aragon MotoGP
F1
News
1h ago
Nico Rosberg’s judgement on McLaren team orders debate
Nico Rosberg
Nico Rosberg