Italian GP F1 driver ratings: Oscar Piastri shows ruthless streak Lando Norris lacks

Charles Leclerc - 10

Leclerc was once again the star of the weekend at Monza as he delivered a masterclass. He managed his tyres to perfection to give Ferrari their first win on home soil since 2019.

Oscar Piastri - 9

After missing out on pole, Piastri proved to be the quicker of the two McLaren drivers on race day. He was aggressive and blisteringly quick. Piastri would have been a deserving winner, showing a ruthless streak his teammate potentially lacks at the moment.

Lando Norris - 8

Norris was caught out on the opening lap at Monza, showing subpar racecraft yet again as Piastri overtook him into Turn 4. Weirdly, Norris struggled more with his tyres - an area he’s excelled at in recent years. A poor Lap 1 combined with a mistake when running ahead of Leclerc brought his rating down.

Carlos Sainz - 7.5

Sainz continues to produce solid performances for Ferrari albeit uninspiring. Even when he had fresher tyres than Leclerc, he was unable to reel him in the closing lap. However, he did play his part in holding Piastri up during the Australian’s late-charge.

Lewis Hamilton - 8

Hamilton’s qualifying struggles continued at Monza, losing out to Russell for the 12th time in 2024. The seven-time champion saved his best for race day, extracting the most from the W15 with a tidy display.

Max Verstappen - 8

Verstappen underperformed in qualifying when you look at his best time in Q2 versus Q3. Regardless, Red Bull were on the back foot this weekend, meaning it was a strong case of damage limitation.

George Russell - 7.5

After an impressive qualifying display. Russell threw it away on the opening lap with a “misjudgement” into Turn 1 before picking up damage. That ruined his race - although he did well to recover to seventh.

Sergio Perez - 7

The Italian GP was one of Perez’s stronger weekends given he was fairly close to Verstappen. The Red Bull was the fourth-best car at Monza so it was no surprise to see him finish eighth.

Alex Albon - 8.5

A strong weekend from Albon as he finished ninth in the Williams. Albon wasn’t entirely happy with Williiams’ strategy choices at Monza.

Kevin Magnussen - 7.5

Even though Magnussen picked up a 10-second penalty which cost him ninth - and he’s picked up a race ban due to an accumulation of penalty points - Magnussen put in one of his strongest race displays of the season, finishing inside the top 10.

Fernando Alonso - 7.5

Aston Martin’s level of performance somehow reached another new low at Monza as Alonso was unable to finish within 10 seconds of Magnussen to finish inside the top 10.

Franco Colapinto - 7

A solid debut weekend for Colapinto, who replaced Logan Sargeant ahead of the weekend.

Daniel Ricciardo - 6.5

While points were never on the cards for RB, it was a scrappy weekend for Ricciardo as he picked up a penalty for pushing Hulkenberg off on the run to Ascari.

Esteban Ocon - 7

After struggling in qualifying, Ocon had the edge on teammate Gasly in the race.

Pierre Gasly - 6.5

Gasly was in the wars on race day at Monza, colliding with Magnussen (he was totally blameless for the incident). However, it appeared Ocon was stronger in the race.

Valtteri Bottas - 7

Bottas continues to have a decisive edge over Sauber teammate Zhou. The car is simply too slow to fight in the midfield properly.

Nico Hulkenberg - 6

After an impressive qualifying display, Hulkenberg lost out on the opening lap due to an incident with Ricciardo. His race was completely ruined when he attempted an audacious divebomb on Tsunoda at Turn 1, incurring a 10-second time penalty in the process.

Zhou Guanyu - 6

Zhou’s true potential was masked by a chaotic end to Q1 at Monza, ruining his final lap. Still, he was anonymous in the race with Sauber comfortably the slowest team.

Lance Stroll - 6

A poor weekend from Stroll, who was never in contention for a top 10 finish.

Yuki Tsunoda - 5.5

Tsunoda was out-classed by Ricciardo in qualifying before retiring early on due to contact with Hulkenberg.