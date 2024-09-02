Fernando Alonso replies to “rumour” of Adrian Newey announcement this week

Fernando Alonso insists more than just “one man” is needed to cure Aston Martin’s problems as Adrian Newey continues to be linked.

Suggestions from within the Monza paddock at the F1 Italian Grand Prix were that Aston Martin could announce the signing of Newey within days.

Newey, the outgoing Red Bull chief technology officer, will exit his current job early next year when he will be free to start work at a rival F1 team.

Murmurs around Aston Martin being his next destination have grown stronger in recent weeks, as claims that he may go to Ferrari have died down.

“Well, there’s still only rumours, and I think it’s not only one man’s job to fix things,” Alonso said at Monza.

“It’s more what we have now and what we are producing. Understanding what is going in the right direction, what is going in the wrong direction, and try to prepare 2025 in a better way.”

Newey’s availability next year would allow him to oversee the 2026 car for a new employer, potentially giving them a key advantage for when the new engine rules begin.

Aston Martin have invested heavily in a new Silverstone facility and a new contract for Alonso until the end of 2026. They will partner with Honda to create an engine for the new regulations.

But, until then, results have been fairly bleak.

Aston Martin sit fifth in the constructors' championship. Alonso finished 11th at the Italian Grand Prix, and teammate Lance Stroll 19th.

2025 might be a year of development before Aston Martin truly attack 2026.

“Nothing we can do,” Alonso reacted. “I mean, we are in our team’s hands, and I think Lance and myself, we’re trying to do the best we can every weekend.

“One inspired weekend, like this one from my side, I know it’s going to be completely anonymous.

“This year we’ve been Lance and myself very close, two or three seconds away at the end of the race is always in front or behind. And today was one of those weekends that I was a little bit better, and I was happy with the car and pushing to the level that maybe was beyond 100%, and that was P11.

“So yeah, disappointed. We need to be patient. We need to understand that the big target is 2026.

“But at the same time, I think as a team, we could accept not being in the top four battle. They are top teams and they are well in front of us.

“But now to be behind Williams, behind Haas, behind RB, I think we need to raise the bar a little bit. We need to get better.”

Alonso said about next year’s car: “I think we still have time to react.

“McLaren improved in four months from last to podium. So we have clear examples.

“Also, Mercedes started the same as us. We were level with Mercedes for the first four races, and they won three races already this year. So I’m not a fan of excuses.”

But Aston Martin are unlikely to improve at the next few rounds.

“I think until we have an upgrade on the car, this is what it is, and this is not good enough,” Alonso fumed.

“Not good enough in Monza. Not good in Zandvoort, in Spa, in Hungary.

“So I don’t think there’s going to be a big change in Baku or Singapore or Austin unless we bring new parts.

“That’s the plan. The team is aware of the situation. The team is working flat out. So yeah, we keep united. We keep pushing. Last weekend was one point. Today was close to two points, and that will be our battle.”