Aston Martin deny latest Adrian Newey F1 rumours amid speculation of announcement

Aston Martin have denied suggestions they have signed Adrian Newey and that an announcement is imminent.

A report in the Daily Mail claims that Newey’s possible switch to Aston Martin could be announced soon.

The aforementioned story notes that Newey will be earning an astonishing £20 million per year at Aston Martin.

Newey’s future has been a hot topic since his departure from Red Bull was announced ahead of the Miami Grand Prix.

He is widely regarded as F1’s greatest car designer, responsible for title success at McLaren and Red Bull.

An Aston Martin spokesperson told Crash.net: “Adrian has been linked to multiple teams. He would add value to whichever project he decides to join.

“He is just one of the big names being linked with this very exciting Aston Martin project but we don’t have anything to announce.”

Speculation about the timing of Newey’s next F1 move is rife, with Sky commentator David Croft suggesting during the Italian Grand Prix weekend that an announcement could be made this week.

Croft said during Sky’s FP3 coverage: “I think we might hear something about Adrian Newey’s future next week.”

Newey has been heavily linked with a host of teams, including Ferrari, McLaren and Williams.

McLaren and Williams have publicly ruled out signing Newey, while initially, Ferrari were thought to be the favourites to land his signature.

However, it appears that Newey has been tempted by Lawrence Stroll’s exciting Aston Martin project.

Stroll has heavily invested into Aston Martin’s Silverstone facilities with a state-of-the-art headquarters and the signing of some of F1’s top engineers.

A move to Aston Martin would also allow the 65-year-old to remain in the UK, rather than relocate to Italy - something he’s been reluctant to do in the past.

Aston Martin driver Fernando Alonso addressed the speculation over the Monza weekend.

He said: “Well, there’s still only rumours, and I think it’s not only one man’s job to fix things.

“It’s more what we have now and what we are producing. Understanding what is going in the right direction, what is going in the wrong direction, and try to prepare 2025 in a better way.”