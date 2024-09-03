Aston Martin deny latest Adrian Newey F1 rumours amid speculation of announcement

Aston Martin have denied reports they have signed Adrian Newey and that an announcement could take place soon.

Adrian Newey
Adrian Newey

Aston Martin have denied suggestions they have signed Adrian Newey and that an announcement is imminent.

A report in the Daily Mail claims that Newey’s possible switch to Aston Martin could be announced soon.

The aforementioned story notes that Newey will be earning an astonishing £20 million per year at Aston Martin.

Newey’s future has been a hot topic since his departure from Red Bull was announced ahead of the Miami Grand Prix.

He is widely regarded as F1’s greatest car designer, responsible for title success at McLaren and Red Bull.

An Aston Martin spokesperson told Crash.net: “Adrian has been linked to multiple teams. He would add value to whichever project he decides to join.

“He is just one of the big names being linked with this very exciting Aston Martin project but we don’t have anything to announce.”

Speculation about the timing of Newey’s next F1 move is rife, with Sky commentator David Croft suggesting during the Italian Grand Prix weekend that an announcement could be made this week.

Croft said during Sky’s FP3 coverage: “I think we might hear something about Adrian Newey’s future next week.”

Newey has been heavily linked with a host of teams, including Ferrari, McLaren and Williams.

McLaren and Williams have publicly ruled out signing Newey, while initially, Ferrari were thought to be the favourites to land his signature.

However, it appears that Newey has been tempted by Lawrence Stroll’s exciting Aston Martin project.

Stroll has heavily invested into Aston Martin’s Silverstone facilities with a state-of-the-art headquarters and the signing of some of F1’s top engineers.

A move to Aston Martin would also allow the 65-year-old to remain in the UK, rather than relocate to Italy - something he’s been reluctant to do in the past.

Aston Martin driver Fernando Alonso addressed the speculation over the Monza weekend.

He said: “Well, there’s still only rumours, and I think it’s not only one man’s job to fix things.

“It’s more what we have now and what we are producing. Understanding what is going in the right direction, what is going in the wrong direction, and try to prepare 2025 in a better way.”

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP
News
15m ago
Ducati MotoGP boss defends ride height devices after Bagnaia's Aragon start issues
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati MotoGP Team, Aragon GP 2024
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati MotoGP Team, Aragon GP 2024
© Gold and Goose
MotoGP
News
58m ago
Gresini MotoGP team manager hails “incredible” Aragon MotoGP weekend
Gresini Racing celebrates Marc Marquez's Aragon GP win. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Gresini Racing celebrates Marc Marquez's Aragon GP win. Credit: Gold and…
© Gold & Goose
F1
News
1h ago
Red Bull handed “more heads will roll” warning as “pressure” ramps up
Max Verstappen ahead of Lando Norris at Monza
Max Verstappen ahead of Lando Norris at Monza
Moto2
News
2h ago
David Alonso gets Moto2 2025 move with Aspar
David Alonso, 2024 Moto3 Aragon Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
David Alonso, 2024 Moto3 Aragon Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose
F1
News
2h ago
Fernando Alonso sympathetic towards Kevin Magnussen after controversial race ban
Fernando Alonso and Kevin Magnussen
Fernando Alonso and Kevin Magnussen

Latest News

F1
News
4h ago
Martin Brundle delivers “too strange” verdict when assessing Red Bull’s woes
Max Verstappen at Monza
Max Verstappen at Monza
MotoGP
Feature
4h ago
Pecco Bagnaia’s risk-reward balance | Three talking points from the Aragon MotoGP
Francesco Bagnaia, Alex Marquez, 2024 MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Francesco Bagnaia, Alex Marquez, 2024 MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix. Credit:…
© Gold & Goose
F1
News
5h ago
Aston Martin deny latest Adrian Newey F1 rumours amid speculation of announcement
Adrian Newey
Adrian Newey
BSB
News
6h ago
Gearlink Kawasaki announces withdrawal from racing
Ben Wilson, 2011 British Supersport Championship. Credit: Kawasaki UK.
Ben Wilson, 2011 British Supersport Championship. Credit: Kawasaki UK.
© Kawasaki