Red Bull handed "more heads will roll" warning as "pressure" ramps up

Max Verstappen ahead of Lando Norris at Monza
Ex-F1 driver Ralf Schumacher has warned that “heads will roll” at Red Bull due to the “enormous pressure” growing on the team amid their poor run of form.

Red Bull’s position at the top of F1’s constructors’ championship is under serious threat with McLaren now just eight points behind following the Italian Grand Prix.

Worryingly for Red Bull, they don’t seem to have a clear answer for their poor run of on-track performances.

At Monza, they were clearly the fourth-fastest team as Max Verstappen could only finish sixth.

Speaking to Sky Germany, Schumacher offered a dim view on Red Bull.

“Honest answer? This will no longer work out. For me, Red Bull is finished for now,” Schumacher said. “There is uncertainty and more heads will roll because of that uncertainty and because they are dissatisfied.

“Next, they have to start rebuilding first with new people and with the people who remain. Of course, they will come under enormous pressure from all sides. This is going to cause a chain reaction and these are all factors that are coming into play now, and F1 moves too fast.

“I have rarely seen a team that has deteriorated so much during the season. I can't think of any other example.

“We will soon go to circuits with more downforce, which seemingly suits Red Bull better, but even there this problem will keep coming back.”

While Lando Norris was only able to finish third at Monza, he reduced Verstappen’s lead down to 62 points.

With eight rounds to go, Norris is seriously in contention to win this year’s drivers’ championship, particularly if Red Bull’s continue to struggle.

The six-time F1 winner sees Norris as the “favourite” for the championship.

“That's how I see it yes," he added. “Also in the constructors' championship [McLaren are favourites], but also for third place it will be exciting because Mercedes and Ferrari on good weekends are in the mix. They will all take points away from Red Bull.

“Verstappen is far away from second place at the moment and you have to remember one thing. The higher the pressure, the more mistakes they make. They made mistakes at the pit stop [with a slow rear right tyre change at Monza], after which Verstappen said: 'Please look out now, something is going on!'”

