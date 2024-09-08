Helmut Marko bats away question about Max Verstappen in 2026

Query posed to Red Bull about Max Verstappen's long-term future

Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen

Helmut Marko refused to be drawn on who Max Verstappen would be racing for in 2026.

Red Bull are battling through an uncharacteristic lull in performance after a tempestuous year.

Although they still top both the drivers’ and constructors’ championships, their grip is loosening on each.

The future of star driver Verstappen is another unwelcome distraction for the once-dominant team.

Red Bull’s Marko was asked “Do you already know for which team Max will race in 2025 and 2026?”

He answered to OE24: “Next year he will drive for Red Bull Racing.”

A follow-up question: “And in 2026?”

Marko: “Mah ... It's so far away. Now our full focus is on the 2024 championship.”

Verstappen is contracted to Red Bull on lucrative terms until 2028.

However, there have been murmurings all year about his future.

The furore surrounding Christian Horner in the early part of the year dragged in Marko, and as a result, put Verstappen’s future briefly at-risk.

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has constantly shared his admiration for Verstappen.

Horner has even been forced to issue a hands-off warning to Wolff.

Mercedes are tipped to be an attractive destination in 2026 when the new F1 regulations land.

They are predicted to possess an engine which could become the envy of the entire F1 grid.

However, Mercedes have named Kimi Antonelli as Lewis Hamilton’s successor, alongside George Russell.

Wolff insisted that Antonelli and Russell would be their priority pairing in the long-term.

However, until Red Bull’s performance on-track substantially improves, the whispers around Verstappen are unlikely to quieten down.

