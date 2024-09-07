Options revealed as Sauber lay out criteria for 2025 driver line-up

Mattia Binotto has laid out the criteria for Sauber’s 2025 driver - and the names in the mix have been revealed.

There are only two seats remaining before the 2025 F1 driver line-up is complete, one each at Sauber and RB.

Sauber have signed Haas’ Nico Hulkenberg but are mulling over whether to keep an existing driver - Valtteri Bottas or Zhou Guanyu - or bring in a rookie.

“Conversations are believed to have been held” about Gabriel Bortoleto, the F2 title contender, with McLaren, F1.com reports.

“They are believed to have spoken to Ferrari” about Robert Shwartzman, the report claims.

Sauber ran Shwartzman in FP1 in Zandvoort as part of the young driver rule.

Zane Maloney or Theo Pourchaire are also options from within Sauber’s academy.

But there is some good news for F1 veteran Bottas whose career is at-risk of coming to an early end.

“The team, so sources say, have been leaning towards experience with Bottas favourite to get the nod,” F1.com report.

Criteria for Sauber driver

A list of driver options was drawn up before ex-Ferrari team principal Binotto arrived as the new Chief Operating and Chief Technical Officer.

Binotto will oversee the transition into becoming Audi in 2026 when the new F1 rules begin.

“Our journey is looking to the next years, it’s not only 2025,” he told F1.com about his driver choice.

“So when assessing the choice, we need to look at what is best knowing what we need to achieve in the future.

“Valtteri is doing well, and certainly I have already [had] some discussions with him. A good first impression but, having said that, there are many drivers on the list and we need as Audi to take our time to assess what is best. And hopefully soon we come to a decision.”

Binotto laid out his criteria: “In the end, the choice is a compromise.

“Ideally you’d have a rookie who is very talented and has a lot of experience, which doesn’t work, so you need to take a decision that is a compromise to what are the requirements and necessities.

“But I don’t think it’s such a difficult decision in the end. We just need to make sure we’re fully convinced in what we are doing. You need to support your choice.

“Getting on well with the driver is very important as well because it’s about driving yes, but it’s about being together, leading and supporting a project.

“It’s not only that when [a driver is] at a race track, he is just in his own monocoque and driving around the track, it’s also about what is required back at the factory and supporting the team.”

Bottas, in return, has insisted that he must sign a multi-year contract. He has stated that a one-year deal is not of interest.

Sauber, this year, are the only F1 team to have not scored a point.

Bottas and Zhou are rooted to the foot of the drivers’ standings with zero points apiece.