Christian Horner outlines team order stance amid Sergio Perez’s improved form

Red Bull F1 boss Christian Horner says Sergio Perez is prepared “to support” Max Verstappen if team orders are deployed at this weekend’s Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Verstappen leads Lando Norris by 62 points in the drivers’ championship heading into the final eight rounds of the year.

Red Bull appear to be back in the fight in Azerbaijan this weekend, with the top four teams evenly matched.

The good news for Red Bull is that Perez has shown great pace throughout the weekend - and historically has performed well in Azerbaijan.

As a result, Red Bull might have two cars in close proximity to each other - something that hasn’t been a common occurrence this year.

Speaking to Sky Sports after FP3, Horner was asked about Red Bull’s stance on team orders amid Perez’s improvement in form.

“It depends where the others are,” Horner said. “Team orders are always a contentious subject, but Checo knows 100% what his role and job is - to support Max to the end of this championship – and obviously the constructors'.

“We have seen him, you only have to think back to Abu Dhabi 2021 to see what a team player Checo is, so for us the game plan is pretty straightforward. I would love that headache to be managing on the last few laps.”

Perez is the sport’s most successful driver when it comes to racing in Azerbaijan, taking two wins previously.

He also impressed during his Force India days, taking two podiums.

When asked why Perez performs so well in Baku, he said: “I have no idea,” Horner conceded when asked just why Perez shines around the streets of Baku.

“It makes no logical sense in that it is high-speed straights with barriers, 90-degree corners, but he has always been magic around here. If he had a 24-race championship in Azerbaijan he would be pretty tough to beat. It is important to carry that momentum into the race.”

Red Bull have an eight-point lead in the constructors’ championship ahead of Sunday’s race.