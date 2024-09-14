Starting grid at the F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix: How the race will begin after penalties
How the F1 grid will line up at Baku for the 2024 Azerbaijan Grand Prix.
|2024 F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Starting grid
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|1
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari
|2
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|3
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Scuderia Ferrari
|4
|Sergio Perez
|MEX
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|5
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|6
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|7
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|8
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|9
|Franco Colapinto
|ARG
|Williams Racing
|10
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Williams Racing
|11
|Oliver Bearman
|GBR
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|12
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|13
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|14
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|15
|Daniel Ricciardo
|AUS
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|16
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|17
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|18
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|19*
|Zhou Guanyu
|CHN
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|20**
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
*Zhou Guanyu has been sent to the back of the Azerbaijan GP grid for exceeding power unit components in his car.
**Pierre Gasly was disqualified from qualifying after he "exceeded the instantaneous fuel mass flow".
Ferrari's Charles Leclerc starts from pole in Baku for the fourth time in his career as he seeks a first win around the street circuit near the Caspian sea.
He will be joined on the front row by McLaren's Oscar Piastri, who edged out Carlos Sainz's Ferrari to second.
Sergio Perez lines up from fourth ahead of Mercedes' George Russell and Red Bull teammate Max Verstappen, who suffered a rare qualifying defeat to the Mexican.
Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton goes from seventh, and has Fernando Alonso's Aston Martin alongside him.
Completing the top-10 are the Williams pair of Franco Colapinto and Alex Albon.