Starting grid at the F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix: How the race will begin after penalties

2024 F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Starting grid Pos Driver Nat. Team 1 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari 2 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team 3 Carlos Sainz ESP Scuderia Ferrari 4 Sergio Perez MEX Oracle Red Bull Racing 5 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 6 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 7 Lewis Hamilton GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 8 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 9 Franco Colapinto ARG Williams Racing 10 Alex Albon THA Williams Racing 11 Oliver Bearman GBR MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 12 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Visa Cash App RB F1 Team 13 Nico Hulkenberg GER MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 14 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 15 Daniel Ricciardo AUS Visa Cash App RB F1 Team 16 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team 17 Valtteri Bottas FIN Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 18 Esteban Ocon FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 19* Zhou Guanyu CHN Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 20** Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team

*Zhou Guanyu has been sent to the back of the Azerbaijan GP grid for exceeding power unit components in his car.

**Pierre Gasly was disqualified from qualifying after he "exceeded the instantaneous fuel mass flow".

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc starts from pole in Baku for the fourth time in his career as he seeks a first win around the street circuit near the Caspian sea.

He will be joined on the front row by McLaren's Oscar Piastri, who edged out Carlos Sainz's Ferrari to second.

Sergio Perez lines up from fourth ahead of Mercedes' George Russell and Red Bull teammate Max Verstappen, who suffered a rare qualifying defeat to the Mexican.

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton goes from seventh, and has Fernando Alonso's Aston Martin alongside him.

Completing the top-10 are the Williams pair of Franco Colapinto and Alex Albon.