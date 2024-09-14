Starting grid at the F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix: How the race will begin after penalties

How the F1 grid will line up at Baku for the 2024 Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Charles Leclerc
2024 F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix - Starting grid
PosDriverNat.Team
1Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari
2Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team
3Carlos SainzESPScuderia Ferrari
4Sergio PerezMEXOracle Red Bull Racing
5George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
6Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing
7Lewis HamiltonGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
8Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team
9Franco ColapintoARGWilliams Racing
10Alex AlbonTHAWilliams Racing
11Oliver BearmanGBRMoneyGram Haas F1 Team
12Yuki TsunodaJPNVisa Cash App RB F1 Team
13Nico HulkenbergGERMoneyGram Haas F1 Team
14Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team
15Daniel RicciardoAUSVisa Cash App RB F1 Team
16Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team
17Valtteri BottasFINStake F1 Team Kick Sauber
18Esteban OconFRABWT Alpine F1 Team
19*Zhou GuanyuCHNStake F1 Team Kick Sauber
20**Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team

*Zhou Guanyu has been sent to the back of the Azerbaijan GP grid for exceeding power unit components in his car.

**Pierre Gasly was disqualified from qualifying after he "exceeded the instantaneous fuel mass flow".

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc starts from pole in Baku for the fourth time in his career as he seeks a first win around the street circuit near the Caspian sea. 

He will be joined on the front row by McLaren's Oscar Piastri, who edged out Carlos Sainz's Ferrari to second. 

Sergio Perez lines up from fourth ahead of Mercedes' George Russell and Red Bull teammate Max Verstappen, who suffered a rare qualifying defeat to the Mexican. 

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton goes from seventh, and has Fernando Alonso's Aston Martin alongside him. 

Completing the top-10 are the Williams pair of Franco Colapinto and Alex Albon. 

