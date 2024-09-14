Max Verstappen “not comfortable” with “incredibly unpredictable” Red Bull in Baku

Max Verstappen described his Red Bull F1 car as “incredibly unpredictable” as he was out-qualified by Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez for the first time in 2024.

Verstappen could only qualify sixth for Red Bull in Azerbaijan, two places behind his teammate.

The Dutchman complained about the handling of his RB20 throughout qualifying.

The good news for Verstappen is that his main title rival, Lando Norris, was knocked out in Q1.

Reflecting on qualifying in Azerbaijan, where Crash.net are present in the paddock, Verstappen said: “As soon as I went out in Q1, the first lap, I just felt the car took a step back, we made some changes. The car became incredibly unpredictable, difficult. Just because of the changes that we made.

“You’re a bit disappointed with that as you always try to optimise things and make it better. Unfortunately, I think we tipped it over the edge. A shame that happened into qualifying.

“My first run in Q3, I lost it into the last corner, otherwise you’re fighting for P2, P3. You still have a run, you can still improve the lap time. I just didn’t have the feeling in the car. I never felt comfortable as the car was difficult. If you don’t feel comfortable because the car was difficult, so when you’re not comfortable, you can’t attack corners, you’re a bit under in it.”

Verstappen wasn’t as strong on his criticism of his car though as at Monza, he described it as a “monster”.

When asked if the RB20 is still a “monster”, he said: “No, no, no. We did improve the car but now with the setup we tried to perfect it, make a few things better but unfortunately it went the other way.

“I think the balance disconnect [has improved]. Naturally it’s to do with the track of course.

“We’re still working on fine-tuning that from now on. Trying to get the balance disconnect more together.”

Verstappen leads Norris by 62 points in the drivers’ championship with eight rounds remaining.