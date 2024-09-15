Stewards fine McLaren €5,000 for pitlane infringement

McLaren were hit with a €5,000 fine for a pitlane infringement at the F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

The stewards' ruling refers to the team and not either of their drivers.

The breach of Article 34.14 of the FIA Formula One Sporting Regulations resulted in the small fine.

"The Stewards heard from the team representative and reviewed video evidence," they noted.

"While it is not unusual for team personnel to move towards the Parc Fermé area before the end of the race, McLaren had team members and equipment in the pit lane while other teams were still pitting and thus created a potentially unsafe condition.

"Competitors are reminded that they have the right to appeal certain decisions of the Stewards, in accordance with Article 15 of the FIA International Sporting Code and Chapter 4 of the FIA Judicial and Disciplinary Rules, within the applicable time limits."

The fine is unlikely to dampen the positive mood at F1's in-form team after Baku.

Oscar Piastri won his second grand prix in Azerbaijan.

Lando Norris closed the deficit in the drivers' championship to 59 points behind leader Max Verstappen. Norris overtook Verstappen to finish fourth.

McLaren have also overtaken Red Bull to top the constructors' championship in Baku.