Bahrain to host F1 pre-season testing ahead of 2025 season

F1 have confirmed Bahrain will host pre-season testing ahead of the 2025 season.

The three days of testing will take place on February 26-28.

The sport has regularly tested in Bahrain in recent seasons, however, ahead of next year, there had been some debate amongst the teams over whether Sakhir was the favourable choice or a return to Barcelona.

For the first time since 2019, Australia will be F1’s season-opener, rather than Bahrain, leading to some discussion over where the teams should go testing.

F1 have ultimately decided on Bahrain.

While it’s more expensive for the teams than Spain, it’s closer to the first run of races, plus Bahrain will guarantee warm weather.

F1 also revealed that "as part of the continued drive in sustainability with the sport on track to become Net Zero by 2030, a significant percentage of freight will remain at the Bahrain International Circuit for when F1 returns" for the grand prix in April.

