Bahrain to host F1 pre-season testing ahead of 2025 season
The Bahrain International Circuit will host F1 pre-season testing ahead of the 2025 campaign.
F1 have confirmed Bahrain will host pre-season testing ahead of the 2025 season.
The three days of testing will take place on February 26-28.
The sport has regularly tested in Bahrain in recent seasons, however, ahead of next year, there had been some debate amongst the teams over whether Sakhir was the favourable choice or a return to Barcelona.
For the first time since 2019, Australia will be F1’s season-opener, rather than Bahrain, leading to some discussion over where the teams should go testing.
F1 have ultimately decided on Bahrain.
While it’s more expensive for the teams than Spain, it’s closer to the first run of races, plus Bahrain will guarantee warm weather.
F1 also revealed that "as part of the continued drive in sustainability with the sport on track to become Net Zero by 2030, a significant percentage of freight will remain at the Bahrain International Circuit for when F1 returns" for the grand prix in April.
Full F1 2025 schedule
|Round
|Grand Prix
|Venue
|Date
|Pre-season
|Testing
|Bahrain
|February 26-28
|Round 1
|Australia
|Melbourne
|March 14-16
|Round 2
|China
|Shanghai
|March 21-23
|Round 3
|Japan
|Suzuka
|April 4-6
|Round 4
|Bahrain
|Sakhir
|April 11-13
|Round 5
|Saudi Arabia
|Jeddah
|April 18-20
|Round 6
|Miami
|Miami
|May 2-4
|Round 7
|Emilia-Romagna
|Imola
|May 16-18
|Round 8
|Monaco
|Monaco
|May 23-25
|Round 9
|Spain
|Barcelona
|May 30-June 1
|Round 10
|Canada
|Montreal
|June 13-15
|Round 11
|Austria
|Spielberg
|June 27-29
|Round 12
|United Kingdom
|Silverstone
|July 4-6
|Round 13
|Belgium
|Spa
|July 25-27
|Round 14
|Hungary
|Budapest
|August 1-3
|Round 15
|Netherlands
|Zandvoort
|August 29-31
|Round 16
|Italy
|Monza
|September 5-7
|Round 17
|Azerbaijan
|Baku
|September 19-21
|Round 18
|Singapore
|Singapore
|October 3-5
|Round 19
|USA
|Austin
|October 17-19
|Round 20
|Mexico
|Mexico City
|October 24-26
|Round 21
|Brazil
|Sao Paulo
|November 7-9
|Round 22
|Las Vegas
|Las Vegas
|November 20-22
|Round 23
|Qatar
|Lusail
|November 28-30
|Round 24
|Abu Dhabi
|Yas Marina
|December 5-7