Bahrain to host F1 pre-season testing ahead of 2025 season

The Bahrain International Circuit will host F1 pre-season testing ahead of the 2025 campaign.

Bahrain International Circuit
Bahrain International Circuit

F1 have confirmed Bahrain will host pre-season testing ahead of the 2025 season.

The three days of testing will take place on February 26-28.

The sport has regularly tested in Bahrain in recent seasons, however, ahead of next year, there had been some debate amongst the teams over whether Sakhir was the favourable choice or a return to Barcelona.

For the first time since 2019, Australia will be F1’s season-opener, rather than Bahrain, leading to some discussion over where the teams should go testing.

F1 have ultimately decided on Bahrain.

While it’s more expensive for the teams than Spain, it’s closer to the first run of races, plus Bahrain will guarantee warm weather. 

F1 also revealed that "as part of the continued drive in sustainability with the sport on track to become Net Zero by 2030, a significant percentage of freight will remain at the Bahrain International Circuit for when F1 returns" for the grand prix in April.

Full F1 2025 schedule

F1 2025 calendar: Full schedule and every date of every race
RoundGrand PrixVenueDate
Pre-seasonTestingBahrainFebruary 26-28
Round 1AustraliaMelbourneMarch 14-16
Round 2ChinaShanghaiMarch 21-23
Round 3JapanSuzukaApril 4-6
Round 4BahrainSakhirApril 11-13
Round 5Saudi ArabiaJeddahApril 18-20
Round 6MiamiMiamiMay 2-4
Round 7Emilia-RomagnaImolaMay 16-18
Round 8MonacoMonacoMay 23-25
Round 9SpainBarcelonaMay 30-June 1
Round 10CanadaMontrealJune 13-15
Round 11AustriaSpielbergJune 27-29
Round 12United KingdomSilverstoneJuly 4-6
Round 13BelgiumSpaJuly 25-27
Round 14HungaryBudapestAugust 1-3
Round 15NetherlandsZandvoortAugust 29-31
Round 16ItalyMonzaSeptember 5-7
Round 17AzerbaijanBakuSeptember 19-21
Round 18SingaporeSingaporeOctober 3-5
Round 19USAAustinOctober 17-19
Round 20MexicoMexico CityOctober 24-26
Round 21BrazilSao PauloNovember 7-9
Round 22Las VegasLas VegasNovember 20-22
Round 23QatarLusailNovember 28-30
Round 24Abu DhabiYas MarinaDecember 5-7

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1
News
17m ago
George Russell 'infuriated’ by Pirelli’s F1 tyres | Calls for ‘serious conversations’
George Russell
George Russell
MotoGP
News
42m ago
Tributes and memories flood in after Luca Salvadori’s death
Luca Salvadori with Ducati Panigale V4 R at Mugello.
Luca Salvadori with Ducati Panigale V4 R at Mugello.
F1
News
51m ago
Bahrain to host F1 pre-season testing ahead of 2025 season
Bahrain International Circuit
Bahrain International Circuit
F1
News
1h ago
Lando Norris still angry about ‘unfair’ yellow flag that ‘ruined my weekend’
Lando Norris
Lando Norris
F1
News
2h ago
Why Mercedes expected Lewis Hamilton’s “race of misery” in Baku
Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton

More News

F1
News
3h ago
Christian Horner: Oscar Piastri causing McLaren ‘headaches’ amid team orders ‘confusion’
Christian Horner
Christian Horner
F1
News
4h ago
Oscar Piastri ignored race engineer to make race-winning overtake
Oscar Piastri, race engineer Tom Stallard and Charles Leclerc
Oscar Piastri, race engineer Tom Stallard and Charles Leclerc
BSB
News
13h ago
British Superbikes, Oulton Park: Ryde bounces back - “I’ll take a first all day long”
Kyle Ryde, BSB, 2024, Oulton Park, Race 3
Kyle Ryde, BSB, 2024, Oulton Park, Race 3
© Ian Hopgood Photography
BSB
News
13h ago
British Superbikes, Oulton Park: Bridewell takes WSBK inspiration to regain title lead
Tommy Bridewell, BSB, 2024, Oulton Park, Showdown
Tommy Bridewell, BSB, 2024, Oulton Park, Showdown
© Ian Hopgood Photography
BSB
News
13h ago
British Superbikes, Oulton Park: Storm Stacey back on podium -”I’ll probably follow Kyle!”
Storm Stacey, BSB, 2024, Oulton Park, Showdown
Storm Stacey, BSB, 2024, Oulton Park, Showdown
© Ian Hopgood Photography