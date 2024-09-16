Franco Colapinto labels Lewis Hamilton parc ferme encounter “a dream come true”

F1's newest points scorer, Franco Colapinto, has labelled his encounter with Lewis Hamilton “a dream come true”.

Colapinto starred at this weekend’s Azerbaijan Grand Prix, qualifying in the top 10 before converting it into a P8 finish in Baku.

It handed Williams their best joint-finish since the 2021 Hungarian Grand Prix, coming away with 10 points as Alex Albon finished one place ahead in seventh.

Colapinto earned the respect of Hamilton, who greeted the Argentine in parc ferme.

The Williams driver took to social media, captioning a picture of himself and Hamilton after the race: “My best moment of the day. How crazy and what a dream come true to shake hands with Lewis Hamilton after a race together. Wow.”

Colapinto made his F1 debut last time out at the Italian Grand Prix after Williams decided to ditch Logan Sargeant.

There’s no spot at Williams free for next year with Carlos Sainz making the move from Ferrari for 2025.

Colapinto is hopeful his audition this year proves he “deserves” to be on the grid in the future.

“They showed so much confidence and trust in putting me in a seat,” Colapinto said. “It was a very difficult bet, and a bet that many people didn't understand.

“But I hope to be showing what I'm capable of and that I deserve a seat in F1. The idea and the opportunity that James gave me are helping me to show that.

“I am just doing a lot of work to try to learn quick. I have very little mileage in a Formula 1 car, it's only two races and one Free Practice 1 and a few laps in Abu Dhabi last year.

“But I think with the little mileage I've got, to be in the points in my second race is something really positive and very good. So, we have to keep going, but it's a good start.”

Williams have moved ahead of Alpine for eighth in the constructors’ championship with seven rounds remaining in 2024.