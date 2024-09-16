Helmut Marko teases post-Singapore announcement for second VCARB F1 seat

VCARB's second driver alongside Yuki Tsunoda is set to be announced after Singapore.

Helmut Marko
Helmut Marko

Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko has teased that a decision on VCARB’s second F1 driver will be announced following the Singapore Grand Prix.

The identity of Yuki Tsunoda’s teammate for the 2025 F1 season is still unclear with Daniel Ricciardo and Liam Lawson the main two candidates.

Ricciardo has generally been out-performed by Tsunoda this year, even though he Australian was viewed as the likelier of the two to replace Sergio Perez mid-season if Red Bull decided they wanted to make a change during the summer break.

Now, Red Bull have a decision to make between Ricciardo or Lawson.

Lawson impressed during his short stand-in stint last year, ironically, in place of Ricciardo.

Ricciardo has been underwhelming on the whole but has steadily improved throughout the year.

The Australian also has the backing of Red Bull boss Christian Horner.

However, with Lawson waiting on the sidelines, Isack Hadjar impressing in F2, and Arvid Lindblad - another junior - who’s impressing, opening up a seat at VCARB could be beneficial for the Red Bull programme.

Speaking to Viaplay, Marko said: “We have an idea, so just wait until Singapore. It's still September and then we'll have a clear picture.

“It will become clear there what will happen.”

Marko has reiterated previously that Lawson will be driving for one of Red Bull’s teams in 2025.

If Ricciardo is replaced for next year, it would leave him without a drive in F1.

One potential vacancy is Sauber, which is still yet to decide between Valtteri Bottas or McLaren junior Gabriel Bortoleto.

Mattia Binotto is expected to make a decision in the coming weeks though.

Bottas has failed to score a single point in 2024 - but that’s down to Sauber’s poor level of performance.

Bortoleto would be a more exciting option and sits top of the F2 standings after Baku.

