Toto Wolff outlines “main challenge” for Mercedes at Singapore Grand Prix

Toto Wolff looks ahead to this weekend's Singapore Grand Prix - and what the "main challenge" will be for them.

Toto Wolff believes Mercedes’ main challenge for this weekend’s F1 Singapore Grand Prix will be “controlling tyre temperatures” following an inconsistent level of performance last time out in Azerbaijan.

Mercedes showed great pace in the second half of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on Sunday, with George Russell baffled by the disparity in performance between the two compounds.

Russell’s pace was impressive on the hard tyre - with it less susceptible to overheating.

It’s likely going to be a similar challenge at the Marina Bay Street Circuit due to warm temperatures and the intense nature of the grand prix.

Looking ahead to the weekend, Wolff said: “We head straight to Singapore for the second race in this double header. Although a street circuit like Baku, Marina Bay is a different challenge.

“Physically, it is incredibly demanding on both the drivers and team members. The heat and humidity play a big role in that but so does the track itself.

“It is bumpy in places, contains a mixture of both low and high speed corners, and the walls are waiting to catch you out.”

Since the summer break, Mercedes have struggled to refind their form.

Before Zandvoort, Mercedes had won three of the last four races, becoming F1’s inform team.

But since then, they’ve struggled as Ferrari’s moved back ahead in the pecking order.

“After a mixed weekend in Azerbaijan, we will take the learnings from Baku and aim for an improved performance in Singapore,” Wolff added.

“At times, our pace was strong but we couldn't deliver that consistently. Our main challenge was controlling tyre temperatures and something we know we need to improve upon.

“It is encouraging that, when we get the car working, we have the pace to be competitive.

“Whilst we came away with a podium though, we know that it was fortuitous and we were P5 on merit.”

