Daniel Ricciardo admits he might lose F1 drive mid-season

Daniel Ricciardo cannot rule out losing his F1 drive mid-way through the season.

Daniel Ricciardo
Daniel Ricciardo

Daniel Ricciardo has admitted his F1 future is “up in the air” amid speculation he could be replaced at RB by Liam Lawson for the rest of the season.

There have been rumours that this weekend’s Singapore Grand Prix could be Ricciardo’s last for RB, with chatter suggesting Red Bull could promote Liam Lawson alongside Yuki Tsunoda for the rest of 2024.

Growing speculation also points towards Lawson getting the nod over Ricciardo for a full-time seat with Red Bull’s sister squad for next season.

The 35-year-old Australian admitted he cannot completely rule out losing his drive before the end of the campaign.

"I know how it is and how it works, and I knew there was always going to be some dates and deadlines this year, whether it was summer break or now post-Singapore, so post-Singapore is the next one,” Ricciardo told Sky Sports F1.

"Honestly, it's still, so many things are up in the air. Let's see how the weekend goes. Obviously, I'm going to give it all I can, as I have. There's always something to fight for. We'll see what happens. Try to get the thing on the podium, that's my plan.”

Ricciardo has largely underwhelmed this year and has managed just 12 points - 10 fewer than teammate Tsunoda.

When asked if Sunday’s race could be his last for RB, Ricciardo replied: “I don't think so. But I also don't want to start here and be the lawyer.

"I would say no, but also we know how the sport works. So, I don't want to say '100 per cent I will bet all my house on it'. I've been around for too long.

"What's crazy about the sport is if I go and get a podium this weekend then I'm probably the hottest thing in the sport.

"That's the kind of the merry go round we're on and I know it can change so quickly. So look, I'm aware that things are hotting up, so to speak, but I just have to try and get my head down this weekend.”

Red Bull are believed to have faced a mid-September deadline regarding Lawson’s future, who would have been free to walk away if the option was not taken up. 

