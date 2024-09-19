Oscar Piastri’s defiant response to McLaren F1 rear wing controversy

Oscar Piastri insists McLaren’s rear wing is “legal” and has dismissed it being the “magic bullet” behind his team’s recent F1 success.

Fresh controversy over F1’s flexi-wing saga brewed ahead of this weekend’s Singapore Grand Prix after McLaren’s rear wing design came under scrutiny following Piastri’s win in Baku.

Television footage from last weekend’s Azerbaijan Grand Prix appeared to show the rear wing on the McLaren flexing upwards on the straight.

F1’s governing body the FIA confirmed they are “reviewing data and any additional evidence that has emerged from the Baku GP and considering any mitigating measures for future implementation”.

It comes just weeks after checks on McLaren’s front wing cleared the team of any wrongdoing after rivals including Red Bull and Ferrari had raised corners about possible flexing.

Piastri offered a defiant response to questions about McLaren’s rear wing during Thursday’s press conference in Singapore, confidently stating: "Well, it is legal.”

"As long as it passes all the tests - and we get tested a lot, it passes, so it is certainly not the magic ticket or magic bullet for why we're competitive.

"It is legal, it passes all the tests, so I am pretty happy with it.”

The Australian added: "To be honest, the first time I knew it did that was the same time as everyone else last week, and it is not a grey area.

"It gets tested every week, it is legal and they've got loads of different tests for the rear wings now, so I honestly did not know it did that until three days ago.

"Obviously in the sport you find every bit of performance that you can without breaking the rules, and that is what we are doing and what you need to do to become a championship-winning car and team.”

McLaren leapfrogged ahead of Red Bull and lead the constructors’ championship for the first time in a decade following their fourth victory of 2024 in Baku.

The British squad, looking to win their first constructors’ title since 1998, have a 20-point advantage over Red Bull with seven races remaining.