Andrea Stella hits out at “distracted” F1 rivals over McLaren’s controversial rear wing

Andrea Stella has hit back at McLaren’s rivals, claiming they’re too “distracted” and not focused on their own performance amid the ongoing flexible F1 rear wing debate.

McLaren stormed to another pole position with Lando Norris clinching it ahead of Max Verstappen.

Norris put a 0.2s margin over his main F1 title rival as he looks to reduce Verstappen’s 59-point lead.

Ahead of this weekend’s Singapore Grand Prix, McLaren’s rear wing has been heavily scrutinised.

Following Oscar Piastri’s win in Azerbaijan, videos surfaced on social media of their rear wing flexing on the back straight in Baku.

McLaren have now been asked to make modifications to it by the FIA.

The Woking outfit have insisted their car is “legal” and they “offered” to make a change.

Speaking after qualifying in Singapore to Sky Sports, Stella was strong in his response to questions around the rear wing.

The Italian says the impact of the tweak is “absolutely zero”.

“Well the effect is absolutely zero,” Stella said. “I think we saw it today. For us it’s just good news that our competitors get distracted with this kind of things because it means they don’t focus on themselves and for us it’s just an advantage.

“We are completely comfortable that this is a little bit of a red herring that someone is speaking up. The wing is legal.

“There’s no topic really. I think it’s just a story but it looks like everyone looks for some stories. It’s good, it’s good for us.

“We keep focused on ourselves, feet on the ground, keep delivering upgrades and that’s what we do. We talk on the track.”

McLaren lead the F1 constructors’ championship by 20 points heading into Sunday’s race at the Marina Bay Street Circuit.