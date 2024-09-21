Andrea Stella hits out at “distracted” F1 rivals over McLaren’s controversial rear wing

"For us it’s just good news that our competitors get distracted with this kind of things because it means they don’t focus on themselves..."

Andrea Stella
Andrea Stella

Andrea Stella has hit back at McLaren’s rivals, claiming they’re too “distracted” and not focused on their own performance amid the ongoing flexible F1 rear wing debate.

McLaren stormed to another pole position with Lando Norris clinching it ahead of Max Verstappen.

Norris put a 0.2s margin over his main F1 title rival as he looks to reduce Verstappen’s 59-point lead.

Ahead of this weekend’s Singapore Grand Prix, McLaren’s rear wing has been heavily scrutinised.

Following Oscar Piastri’s win in Azerbaijan, videos surfaced on social media of their rear wing flexing on the back straight in Baku.

McLaren have now been asked to make modifications to it by the FIA.

The Woking outfit have insisted their car is “legal” and they “offered” to make a change.

Speaking after qualifying in Singapore to Sky Sports, Stella was strong in his response to questions around the rear wing.

The Italian says the impact of the tweak is “absolutely zero”.

“Well the effect is absolutely zero,” Stella said. “I think we saw it today. For us it’s just good news that our competitors get distracted with this kind of things because it means they don’t focus on themselves and for us it’s just an advantage.

“We are completely comfortable that this is a little bit of a red herring that someone is speaking up. The wing is legal.

“There’s no topic really. I think it’s just a story but it looks like everyone looks for some stories. It’s good, it’s good for us.

“We keep focused on ourselves, feet on the ground, keep delivering upgrades and that’s what we do. We talk on the track.”

McLaren lead the F1 constructors’ championship by 20 points heading into Sunday’s race at the Marina Bay Street Circuit.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP
News
2h ago
Pedro Acosta “much faster compared to last week” but…
Pedro Acosta, 2024 Emilia Romagna MotoGP
Pedro Acosta, 2024 Emilia Romagna MotoGP
MotoGP
News
2h ago
Marc Marquez: “I’d still have finished fourth…”
Marc Marquez,2024 Emilia Romagna MotoGP
Marc Marquez,2024 Emilia Romagna MotoGP
WSBK
News
3h ago
‘Dangerous to follow Petrucci’ - Nicolo Bulega accepts Cremona WorldSBK Race 1 podium
Nicolo Bulega, 2024 Italian WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Nicolo Bulega, 2024 Italian WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose
F1
News
3h ago
Daniel Ricciardo jokes ‘bring Nelson Piquet back’ to save his Singapore GP weekend
Daniel Ricciardo
Daniel Ricciardo
MotoGP
News
3h ago
Jack Miller on Misano KTM frustrations: "I feel like I can't push anymore"
Jack Miller, KTM, 2024 Emilia Romagna MotoGP
Jack Miller, KTM, 2024 Emilia Romagna MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

More News

F1
News
3h ago
Starting grid at the F1 2024 Singapore Grand Prix
Lando Norris
Lando Norris
F1
News
3h ago
Lando Norris “expected a bit more” despite Singapore F1 pole
Lando Norris
Lando Norris
WSBK
News
3h ago
Injury “pain” caused Alvaro Bautista to consider retiring from Cremona WorldSBK Race 1
Alvaro Bautista, 2024 Italian WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Alvaro Bautista, 2024 Italian WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose
F1
News
4h ago
‘Like a switch’ - Lewis Hamilton hails Mercedes turnaround after nightmare practice
Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton
F1
News
4h ago
Carlos Sainz gets €25,000 fine for crossing live F1 track after crash
Carlos Sainz
Carlos Sainz