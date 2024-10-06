Christian Horner “wants to unsettle” Toto Wolff with George Russell tease

Christian Horner’s claims about keeping an eye on George Russell for a future Red Bull drive were about irking Toto Wolff.

That is the view of Nico Rosberg who didn’t take the Red Bull team principal at his word.

Horner was debating future driver options when he said: “We’re not afraid to go out of the pool. George Russell is out of contract at the end of next year.

“It would be foolish not to take that into consideration.”

Sergio Perez has spent most of this season under pressure as Max Verstappen’s teammate.

And at Red Bull’s sister team, RB will replace Daniel Ricciardo with Liam Lawson for the rest of the season.

Jamie Chadwick reacted to Sky Sports: “The fact he brought George’s name into the mix shows he isn’t fully confident in his four drivers, which makes sense.

“Checo needs to step it up. They are going to lose the constructors’ championship because of their second driver.

“They will put Liam Lawson in the [RB] car and see if he’s ready for the big seat.

“Or look inside, or outside, of their talent pool for other drivers.”

But ex-Mercedes driver Rosberg said: “It’s also policy and strategy because he wants to unsettle Toto.

“If Toto suddenly hears Horner talking about Russell, and Russell doesn’t have a contract, Toto might think ‘should I try to get an option on George?’

“It is unsettling. It is part of the game.”

Russell will become Mercedes’ senior driver next season when Lewis Hamilton leaves for Ferrari, and is replaced by rookie Kimi Antonelli.

Much of Red Bull’s driver dilemmas revolve around Perez.

Although they opted against a mid-season change, Perez finished 10th in Singapore last weekend, offering McLaren a vital opportunity to edge ahead in the constructors’.

“Max was at his very best again [last] weekend. That makes the gap so big,” Rosberg said.

“The Red Bull car is having a difficult time and Singapore is the worst track for it.

“He really has to find progress, at some point. Or they will question him again next year.”