Max Verstappen told to stop “wasting energy” on swearing furore

"He is wasting his energy on this. He needs full focus"

Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen has been advised to stop “wasting energy” protesting against his swearing reprimand by Nico Rosberg.

Verstappen got into trouble at last weekend’s F1 Singapore Grand Prix for describing his Red Bull as “f******” in the pre-event press conference.

He received a community service order as a punishment from the FIA for his foul language, and has made his displeasure obvious.

Rosberg told Sky Sports: “There’s two sides. On one side, my kids are watching.

“On the other hand, we want them to be gladiators and show their emotions.

“Either way, bleep it out and let them show their emotions. It’s important for all of us watching.

“If I was in Max’s position, it would not be so good because he is wasting his energy on this.

“He needs full focus. He is fighting for the world championship at the moment.

“It’s not so great that he’s dealing with it so much.”

Verstappen made his feelings known with a number of protests in Singapore.

At his next press conference after qualifying, he answered only briefly before pretending that a problem with his voice was prohibiting him from speaking.

Verstappen also took to speaking to journalists away from the official press conference in more depth.

Lando Norris and Lewis Hamilton then came to Verstappen’s aid by disagreeing with the reprimand that came his way.

Hamilton described the punishment as “a joke” and urged Verstappen not to comply.

The off-track shenanigans remain only part of his headache at the moment, though.

As Rosberg warned, Verstappen is locked in a battle to retain the F1 title.

Norris’ run of form has cut Verstappen’s lead to 52 points at the top of the standings.

Verstappen will be champion for a fourth year in a row if he finishes as runner-up, behind Norris, at every grand prix and sprint until the end of the season.

